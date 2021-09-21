Council Bluffs swimming falls short against Sioux City

The Sioux City Metro swim team defeated Council Bluffs in Tuesday’s dual meet in Council Bluffs 104-62.

“This was our first dual meet with a team this big of a size,” Lynx coach Logan Maxwell said. “Sioux City is about twice the size of our team, so it was a great opportunity for our girls to compete and see where we stack against them while we’re still young.”

“Two years ago the final against Sioux City was a much different story. We were lucky to score 20 points against them, and I’m not one for moral victories, but it is one indicative moving up on the right track after seeing today’s results.”

The Council Bluffs swim team won three individual events. Elaina Vrchoticky took first place in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 29.41 seconds and also won the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 1:04.49. Claiming first in the 100-meter breaststroke was Aurora Miller, who notably placed second in the 50-meter freestyle.

C.B. saw some other girls finish second in a number of events. Jocelyn Miller took second in the 200 meter IM with a time of 3:00.39, she also placed second in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:31.48. Lillian Lefeber also placed second in the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 1:21.67.