Creston sweeps Lewis Central softball

Lewis Central softball suffered two losses in a doubleheader sweep at Creston on Monday losing 11-1 and 10-0.

The Titans struggled offensively finished with only two hits in game one and four in game two.

L.C. started game one by scoring one run after Hayler Bach was walked, Avery Heller laid down a sacrifice bunt, Bach stole third and scored on a ground out.

Paige Rodewald hit a single but was stranded after a lineout to third.

Creston scored three in the first to take the lead and never looked back. It added five in the second and three in the third. The Panthers finished with seven hits.

The Titans also committed six errors compared to just one for the Panthers.

Lewis Central’s other hit came from Gracie Hays.

Game two was a continuation of game one.

Creston scored six in the first, one in the second and three in the third finishing with 10 hits.

Avery Heller led L.C. in hits with two, Elam added one, Howard hit once.

The Titans are now 16-7 on the season.