Creston sweeps St. Albert

St. Albert softball played solid for four innings in Monday’s road doubleheader at Creston but fell in both games losing 12-2 and 12-0.

Despite the loss, head coach Lyndsay Daley was proud of her team’s performance.

“It was a good team and some (mental) lapse there,” she said. “We played four pretty solid innings and then the fifth inning they strung a few good hits together and we had a couple of errors and it just kind of snowballed on us in the fifth inning.”

The Saintes opened game one by taking a 2-0 lead in the top of the first but the Panthers scored one run in each of the first three innings, took a four-run lead in the fourth and scored seven runs in the fifth to win via run-rule.

In game two, Creston scored four runs in the first inning and eight in the second.

“(Creston) came out and we had two walks to start and I think they had four hits in a row,” Daley said. “That’s kind of hard to recover from. ... The first game I thought we hit the ball really hard we just hit it right at people. I was disappointed with the way we hit. It was just kind of tough luck the way some of them went.”