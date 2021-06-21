Creston sweeps St. Albert

St. Albert softball played solid for four innings in Monday’s road doubleheader at Creston but fell in both games losing 12-2 and 12-0.
Despite the loss, head coach Lyndsay Daley was proud of her team’s performance.
“It was a good team and some (mental) lapse there,” she said. “We played four pretty solid innings and then the fifth inning they strung a few good hits together and we had a couple of errors and it just kind of snowballed on us in the fifth inning.”
The Saintes opened game one by taking a 2-0 lead in the top of the first but the Panthers scored one run in each of the first three innings, took a four-run lead in the fourth and scored seven runs in the fifth to win via run-rule.
In game two, Creston scored four runs in the first inning and eight in the second.
“(Creston) came out and we had two walks to start and I think they had four hits in a row,” Daley said. “That’s kind of hard to recover from. ... The first game I thought we hit the ball really hard we just hit it right at people. I was disappointed with the way we hit. It was just kind of tough luck the way some of them went.”
In game one, St. Albert freshman Kylie Wesack hit a double, advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by junior Lainey Sheffield and scored on a single by freshman Alexis Narmi.
Alexis Narmi’s courtesy runner, freshman Olivia Gardner, scored off a fielder’s choice by senior Sarah Eggerling.
Wesack went 1 for 3 in the first game and Narmi was 2 for 2 in the first game.
St. Albert is in action next at 7:30 tonight at Denison-Schleswig.
“We tried to focus on the positives,” Daley said. “We took a couple of things the way we could work on to get better. We have to move on. We have another full week of games every single night this week.”
St. Albert 200 00 — 2
Creston 111 37 — 12
St. Albert (6-16) 000 — 0
Creston (14-10) 480 — 12