Crosby eyes national title

Iowa Western sophomore Isaiah Crosby will have a chance to make history Thursday night.
No. 1 seed Crosby earned a spot in the 157-pound championship match of the NJCAA Wrestling Championships Thursday morning at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, defeating the No. 4 seed Brandon Bollinger by technical fall 20-5.
If Crosby wins his championship match against No. 3 seed Dayton Porsch of Pratt, he'll become the first Reiver in history to win back-to-back national titles.
"I just want to give all the glory to God first," Crosby said after the match. "We made it. two times. Back-to-back times in the finals. I couldn't be more grateful for this team."
Crosby scored the first takedown of the match nearly 30 seconds in which led to a scramble. Crosby scored two, two-point nearfalls but Bollinger came up with a reversal to but the lead to 6-2.
Crosby scored a reversal of his own about 30 seconds later and added a couple more two-point nearfalls to take a commanding 12-2 lead after the first period.
"I knew when the whistle started he started to back up. I said I got to get in and make him wrestle," Crosby said. "With that opening scramble I just wanted to see what kind of scramble game he (had). I came up on top thank God."
Crosby elected to start the second period in neutral, where he scored his third takedown of the match 50 seconds in causing another wild scramble. He added his third two-point nearfall during the scramble but a reversal with just under a minute left in the second period kept Bollinger alive at 16-4.
Bollinger chose to start the final period on top but was reversed seven seconds in. He scored an escape 10 seconds later but Crosby secured the techfall with a fireman's carry with just over a minute left in the match.
"I only do it when I feel them trying to get underhooks," Crosby said about the match-winning fireman's carry. "I feel them getting desperate and that's a perfect time to hit it because they're not expecting it. It is one of my favorites but I save it for when people get desperate."
It wasn't all happiness for Iowa Western.
Two of the three Reivers in the semifinals came up one match shy of wrestling for a national championship.
Freshman 141-pounder Creighton Baughman came up short in a 3-1 loss to Iowa Central's Bret Minor. Minor scored a takedown in the first period to lead 2-0 proving to be the difference. Both wrestlers scored one escape during the match.
Sophomore Joe McFarland also suffered a heartbreaker, losing 5-4 in double overtime to Zach Ferris of Cloud.
The wrestlers were tied at 3-3 after three periods and neither wrestler scored a takedown in the first overtime.
McFarland secured an escape with one second remaining during his opportunity on bottom, but Ferris scored a reversal and held on for the win giving him the victory.
Baughman, McFarland and sophomore 165-pounder Fabian Padilla all earned fifth-place finishes fighting through the consolation bracket.
The championship round will start at 7 p.m. tonight at the Mid-America Center.