Crosby eyes national title

Crosby elected to start the second period in neutral, where he scored his third takedown of the match 50 seconds in causing another wild scramble. He added his third two-point nearfall during the scramble but a reversal with just under a minute left in the second period kept Bollinger alive at 16-4.

Bollinger chose to start the final period on top but was reversed seven seconds in. He scored an escape 10 seconds later but Crosby secured the techfall with a fireman's carry with just over a minute left in the match.

"I only do it when I feel them trying to get underhooks," Crosby said about the match-winning fireman's carry. "I feel them getting desperate and that's a perfect time to hit it because they're not expecting it. It is one of my favorites but I save it for when people get desperate."

It wasn't all happiness for Iowa Western.

Two of the three Reivers in the semifinals came up one match shy of wrestling for a national championship.

Freshman 141-pounder Creighton Baughman came up short in a 3-1 loss to Iowa Central's Bret Minor. Minor scored a takedown in the first period to lead 2-0 proving to be the difference. Both wrestlers scored one escape during the match.