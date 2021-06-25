Crusaders cruise by Yellow Jackets

Sioux City Heelan won two make-up Missouri River Conference games over the Thomas Jefferson baseball team on Friday at Briar Cliff University.

In game one, the Crusaders scored six combined runs within the first two innings. The Yellow Jackets defense fought and held Heelan to just one run in the third inning but then surrendered six more runs in the bottom of the fourth.

T.J. was unable to push any runs across thus ending the game in five innings.

In game two, Heelan again started strong as they plated nine runs in the first two innings and then scored one more run in the bottom of the fourth to eventually win the game in five innings.

Thomas Jefferson will return to action on Tuesday to face Heelan again, this time in Council Bluffs for a doubleheader with game one at 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson 000 00 -- 0

Sioux City Heelan 241 6X -- 13

Thomas Jefferson (0-20) 000 00 -- 0

Sioux City Heelan (17-9) 540 1X -- 10