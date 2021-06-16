Crusaders sweep Lynx

But, the Crusaders scored three in the top of the seventh to take a 9-7 lead.

Reiss finished game one going 2 for 4 from the plate with two RBIs, Schaa went 2 for 4, Braydon Lincoln went 1 for 3 with an RBI and Martin went 3 for 3 with two runs and one RBI.

Olsen started on the mound for the Lynx and pitched 4 2/3 innings allowing six runs, only two of which were earned on six hits while striking out two batters. Zach Lincoln came into for 2 and 1/3 innings of relief allowing three runs, on three hits while striking out four batters.

A.L. took an early lead in game two, scoring two runs in the first. Reiss reached first on an error, stole second, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a single by Zach Lincoln. Zach Lincoln advanced to third on an error and scored on a sac fly by Olsen.

After two scoreless innings, Heelan tied the game in the top of the fourth but A.L. answered with one in the bottom.

Martin hit a leadoff double, Smith laid down a sac bunt, and the Lynx scored a run on a lineout.

The Crusaders tied the game again in the top of the first before the Lynx answered one more time in the bottom half.