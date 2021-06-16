Crusaders sweep Lynx

Abraham Lincoln baseball suffered a pair of losses on Tuesday at home in a doubleheader against Sioux City Heelan.
The Crusaders won the first game 9-7 and the second 5-4.
Heelan took an early lead after scoring two runs in the top of the first.
Abraham Lincoln answered in the bottom of the first when freshman Zach Lincoln hit a one-out single, junior Carson Schaa blasted a single sophomore Bennett Olsen advanced the runners in his at bat and sophomore Braydon Lincoln hit a two-out single to score a run.
The Crusaders outscored the Lynx 2-1 in the second as well to lead 4-2 and extended the lead to three in the third.
Freshman Aidan Martin hit a leadoff single in the bottom of the second, sophomore Clayton Smith advanced on a base on balls, both advanced bases on a passed ball and senior Jaden Riess hit a one-out RBI single.
Neither team scored in the fourth, but Abraham Lincoln conceded another run in the fifth to make the score 6-2.
The Lynx finally found their offense in the bottom of the sixth, rattling off five runs to take a 7-6 lead.
Schaa started the inning with a leadoff double, Olsen hit a single, Schaa scored on an error, sophomore Owen Wilcoxen laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners, Martin hit a one-out RBI single, Smith blasted a one-out RBI double and Reiss hit an RBI double. A strikeout and ground out ended the inning.
But, the Crusaders scored three in the top of the seventh to take a 9-7 lead.
Reiss finished game one going 2 for 4 from the plate with two RBIs, Schaa went 2 for 4, Braydon Lincoln went 1 for 3 with an RBI and Martin went 3 for 3 with two runs and one RBI.
Olsen started on the mound for the Lynx and pitched 4 2/3 innings allowing six runs, only two of which were earned on six hits while striking out two batters. Zach Lincoln came into for 2 and 1/3 innings of relief allowing three runs, on three hits while striking out four batters.
A.L. took an early lead in game two, scoring two runs in the first. Reiss reached first on an error, stole second, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a single by Zach Lincoln. Zach Lincoln advanced to third on an error and scored on a sac fly by Olsen.
After two scoreless innings, Heelan tied the game in the top of the fourth but A.L. answered with one in the bottom.
Martin hit a leadoff double, Smith laid down a sac bunt, and the Lynx scored a run on a lineout.
The Crusaders tied the game again in the top of the first before the Lynx answered one more time in the bottom half.
Zach Lincoln hit a leadoff single, Schaa singled, Olsen laid down a sac bunt to advance runners and sophomore Braydon Lincoln laid down a sacrifice bunt to score a run.
Both squads were held scoreless in the sixth but Heelan took the lead with two runs in the top of the seventh and held Abraham Lincoln scoreless to secure the win.
Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 8 a.m. Thursday in a home doubleheader against Thomas Jefferson.
Sioux City Heelan 221 010 3 -- 9
Abraham Lincoln 110 005 0 -- 7
Sioux City Heelan (10-6) 000 210 2 -- 5
Abraham Lincoln (4-14) 200 110 0 -- 4