Currin tied for 14th after day one

Treynor sophomore Brooklynn Currin is making the most out of her first state golf appearance.

She currently sits tied for 14th place after day one on Tuesday in Marshalltown American Legion Golf Course after shooting an 87.

Maddie Lewis is in 23rd with a 90, Andi Piittmann is tied for 38th after shooting a 102, Grace Alff is in 69th after carding a 137 and Grace Abbott is in 70th after tallying a 143.

As a team Treynor is in nith place out of 10 with a combined score of 416.

Four players are tied for first after day one with a score of 78 — London Wille and Kylie Carey of Van Meter, Molly Fereday of Columbus Catholic and Alli Nash of Tipton.

Van Meter leads the team competition with a score of 349.