Iowa State University’s annual tailgate tour will be rolling through Council Bluffs once again as the Cyclone Tailgate Tour will be at the Mid-America Center on Monday, May 15 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and will be free to attend.

The Cyclone Tailgate Tour provides the opportunity for Cyclone fans to interact with Iowa State coaches and administrators, including Athletics Director Jamie Pollard, the "Voice of the Cyclones" John Walters, football coach Matt Campbell, men's basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger, women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly, volleyball coach Christy Johnson-Lynch, wrestling coach Kevin Dresser and Cy.

This family-friendly event includes giveaways, food, and beverage available for purchase, and allows fans to connect with fellow Cyclone fans in celebration of Iowa State Athletics.

All kids in attendance will receive a complimentary gift. Official Iowa State merchandise will be available for purchase at all evening stops. During the evening stops there will be a program beginning at approximately 6:30 p.m.