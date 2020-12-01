Cyclones edge Saintes in final minute

COUNCIL BLUFFS — The Cyclones (2-0) finished the game with five points in a 30-second span within the final minute to hand St. Albert (0-1) a 44-42 loss.
The Saintes offense took some time to find their rhythm as they put up just five points in the first quarter. However, the Saintes outscored the visiting Cyclones 13-7 in the final four minutes of the second quarter which kick started the offense, however the team still trailed partially because of a slow start in the first quarter and front half of the second quarter.
“It took us a little while to get going,” Saintes coach Dick Wettengel said. “For the first game of the year, that’s not really unexpected. Still, there were alot of times where we were careless and didn’t play strong with the ball at times when we needed to. I also thought we had too many turnovers in a close game like that, that’s what’s going to lose those games.”
The Saintes took their first lead in the third quarter and began to gain some breathing room as they ended the third on a 6-2 run which put them in front 34-30 heading into the fourth.
The Saintes built their lead up to as much as seven with less than six minutes to play. The Cyclones then came up with a run of their own, outscoring St. Albert 12-3 to close the game and earn their second victory of this season.
“I really feel like we let one slip away here,” Wettengel said. “We had a nice lead there in the fourth quarter and just didn’t finish the game out. We missed a couple of what I would call gimmies inside with our posts.”
“But I thought the kids did a great job working through their run at the end of the game. We still had opportunities, we had to foul them a couple times but eventually we came up with the ball with about 30 seconds to give ourselves a chance to tie or take the lead. I give our kids credit for the fight they had tonight. We’ll get more polished and more mature with our youth as the year goes on, I look forward to some nice things this year.”
The Saintes will host Clarinda on Dec. 4 for their next game. Harlan will play Shenandoah next on Dec. 4 as well.
Harlan 11-10-9-14--44
St. Albert 5-15-14-8--42
