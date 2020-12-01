Cyclones edge Saintes in final minute

COUNCIL BLUFFS — The Cyclones (2-0) finished the game with five points in a 30-second span within the final minute to hand St. Albert (0-1) a 44-42 loss.

The Saintes offense took some time to find their rhythm as they put up just five points in the first quarter. However, the Saintes outscored the visiting Cyclones 13-7 in the final four minutes of the second quarter which kick started the offense, however the team still trailed partially because of a slow start in the first quarter and front half of the second quarter.

“It took us a little while to get going,” Saintes coach Dick Wettengel said. “For the first game of the year, that’s not really unexpected. Still, there were alot of times where we were careless and didn’t play strong with the ball at times when we needed to. I also thought we had too many turnovers in a close game like that, that’s what’s going to lose those games.”

The Saintes took their first lead in the third quarter and began to gain some breathing room as they ended the third on a 6-2 run which put them in front 34-30 heading into the fourth.

The Saintes built their lead up to as much as seven with less than six minutes to play. The Cyclones then came up with a run of their own, outscoring St. Albert 12-3 to close the game and earn their second victory of this season.