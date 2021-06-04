Daoudi's hat trick sends Titans to state

Daoudi scored her second goal of the evening on a free kick from about 20 yards in the 38th minute to give the Titans a 3-1 lead at halftime.

Daoudi completed her hat trick in the 47th minute when she sniped a shot in on a free kick from almost 40 yards away.

Von Mende said he wasn't surprised by the impact Daoudi was able to have on the game.

"When she had a chance to dribble, she can dribble anywhere," he said. "She can dribble quick. She can dribble slow, fast. But, she can hit a razor shot like nobody. Nobody gets to see. We get to see it when we're in practice."

She was excited to be able to have a big impact on the game and help her team on to state. She also credited the whole team with the victory, adding it was hard work that got them to this point.

"It's just so rewarding, and happy we all worked so hard for this," Daoudi said. "It's just exciting. I'm just excited. Our whole team is excited."

She was also excited to be able to have a big impact on the game. She now had 19 goals on the season which is tied for most of the team with senior Hannah Estrada.