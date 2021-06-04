Daoudi's hat trick sends Titans to state

Lewis Central girls soccer learned a thing or two from its previous encounter with Glenwood, a game in which it eked out a 3-2 victory.
The Titans put their newfound knowledge to good use during Friday's Class 2A regional championship at home, winning 4-1 to clinch a spot in the state tournament.
Head coach Chris Von Mende credited the tough opponents L.C. played throughout the season as one of the main contributors for making it through the regional tournament.
"We've worked really hard this season," Von Mende said. "We've had a really tough schedule the whole way through. That's something we like to do.
"When they ask me I say I'll play any team that we can because that's what helps us grow and get better. I can account that for this."
Junior Hana Daoudi was a big catalyst in the victory, finishing with a hat trick.
She opened the scoring in the ninth minute, scoring a header off a corner from senior Taylor Gregory.
Glenwood evened the score in the 12th minute when sophomore Nora Dougherty scored off a free kick from senior Avery Blasdel that bounced off the crossbar and in front of Dougherty.
The 1-1 score didn't last for long as Lewis Central took the lead for good in the 16th minute when senior Haley Bach scored the go-ahead goal. Her first shot was deflected but she gained possession of the deflection and shot the ball past the goalkeeper on the second shot.
Daoudi scored her second goal of the evening on a free kick from about 20 yards in the 38th minute to give the Titans a 3-1 lead at halftime.
Daoudi completed her hat trick in the 47th minute when she sniped a shot in on a free kick from almost 40 yards away.
Von Mende said he wasn't surprised by the impact Daoudi was able to have on the game.
"When she had a chance to dribble, she can dribble anywhere," he said. "She can dribble quick. She can dribble slow, fast. But, she can hit a razor shot like nobody. Nobody gets to see. We get to see it when we're in practice."
She was excited to be able to have a big impact on the game and help her team on to state. She also credited the whole team with the victory, adding it was hard work that got them to this point.
"It's just so rewarding, and happy we all worked so hard for this," Daoudi said. "It's just exciting. I'm just excited. Our whole team is excited."
She was also excited to be able to have a big impact on the game. She now had 19 goals on the season which is tied for most of the team with senior Hannah Estrada.
"It feels so good. It feels like all of our team's hard work is just paying off," Daoudi said. "It feels like we're really seeing the results that we wanted."
Another key component to the victory was the change in strategy on defense from the first game. Glenwood had success on the counterattack in game one, so Von Mende decided to switch formations to add an extra defender.
The decision paid off in a big way for Lewis Central.
"We got back a lot on defense. We stayed back a lot more than we typically do," Daoudi said. "We typically have a three back, but today we played a four back so we had an extra defender back and everyone played a little more defensive. I think that allowed us to shut down some of their key players."
The Titans are hoping to do more than just participate at state though. Coming into next week's tournament the expectations are high for a program that has seven state tournament appearances and three state titles.
"It would mean a lot," Daoudi said. "We have been to state multiple times before and have won. Just to continue that and continue on the legacy."
Glenwood (14-5) 1 0 -- 1
Lewis Central (17-2) 3 1 -- 4