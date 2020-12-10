Dec. 10 scoreboard

Prep boys basketball
Thursday, Dec. 10
Abraham Lincoln 92, Thomas Jefferson 39
AHSTW 74, Shenandoah 32
Riverside 55, Heartland Christian 20
Underwood 65, Tri-Center, 51
Friday, Dec. 11
A.L. at Blue Valley Northwest, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
IKM-Manning at AHSTW, 7:45 p.m.
Treynor at Logan-Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.
Tri Center at Missouri Valley, 7:45 p.m.
Audubon at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Clarinda at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
A.L. at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7 p.m.
AHSTW at Treynor, 7:45 p.m.
Underwood at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at Audubon, 7:45 p.m.
Lewis Central at Norwalk, 6:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Thursday, Dec. 10
Riverside 55, Heartland Christian 16
Friday, Dec. 11
T.J. at A.L., 5:30 p.m.
IKM-Manning at AHSTW, 6 p.m.
Treynor at Logan-Magnolia, 6 p.m.
Tri Center at Missouri Valley, 6 p.m.
Audubon at Underwood, 6 p.m.
Lewis Central at St. Albert, 6 p.m.
Clarinda at Glenwood, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Abraham Lincoln at Glenwood, 4 p.m.
Treynor at Red Oak, 4:30 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 14
Underwood at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
A.L. at Sargeant Bluff-Luton, 7 p.m.
Underwood at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Lewis Central at Norwalk, 5 p.m.
AHSTW at Treynor, 6 p.m.
Underwood at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Tri-Center at Audubon, 6 p.m.
Prep bowling
Friday, Dec. 11
A.L., T.J., Lewis Central, St. Albert, Tri-Center at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs, 12:30 p.m.
Prep boys swimming
Thursday, Dec. 10
Lewis Central at Millard South, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Ralston at Lewis Central, 4:30 p.m.
Prep wrestling
Friday, Dec. 11
Tri-Center at MVAOCOU Tournament, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 12
AHSTW, Riverside at Riverside Invitational, 10 a.m.
Treynor at Lenox Tournament, 10 a.m.
Underwood at Sioux City Tournament, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Treynor at Glenwood varsity meet, 5:30 p.m.
Underwood at Nodaway Valley Triangular, 5:30 p.m.
Lewis Central, T.J., A.L. at Millard South, 7 p.m.
Riverside, St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia Quad, 5:30 p.m.
Glenwood Triangular, 5:30 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 14
T.J girls JV/V Invitational at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 5 p.m.
America’s line
NFL
Favorite Points Underdog
Open Current O/U
Sunday
Packers 8.5 7.5 (55.0) LIONS
Titans 7.5 7.5 (53.5) JAGUARS
Cowboys 3.5 3.5 (42.5) BENGALS
Cards 2 2 (45.0) GIANTS
Texans 2.5 1.5 (44.5) BEARS
PANTHERS 3.5 2.5 ( NL ) Broncos
BUCS 6.5 6.5 (52.0) Vikings
Chiefs 7.5 7 (49.5) DOLPHINS
Colts 3 3 (51.5) RAIDERS
SEAHAWKS 14 13.5 (47.0) Jets
Falcons 2.5 2.5 (49.0) CHARGERS
Saints 6.5 7 (44.0) EAGLES
g-49ERS 3 3 (43.5) Washington
BILLS 1.5 2.5 (46.5) Steelers
Monday
Ravens 1 1 (46.5) BROWNS
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite Points Underdog
Open Current O/U
Friday
Arizona St 9 11.5 (55.5) ARIZONA
Marshall PPD PPD ( NL ) FLORIDA INT’L
COLORADO 1.5 PPD ( NL ) Utah
N TEXAS 9.5 10 (62.5) Utep
MARSHALL 20 PPD ( NL ) Charlotte
SAN JOSE ST 2.5 2.5 (58.5) Nevada
Saturday
Alabama 31 32.5 (68.5) ARKANSAS
Georgia 13 13 (53.5) MISSOURI
Tennessee 15 15 (50.5) VANDERBILT
IOWA 3 PK (41.5) Wisconsin
INDIANA 11.5 PPD ( NL ) Purdue
OHIO ST 30 PPD ( NL ) Michigan
PENN ST 15 15 (46.5) Michigan St
MARYLAND 7.5 8 (58.5) Rutgers
Notre Dame PPD PPD ( NL ) WAKE FOREST
App’chian St 9 9.5 (45.5) GA SOUTHERN
BALL ST 3 2.5 (68.5) W Michigan
Miami-Ohio 23 24.5 (50.0) BOWLING GREEN
BUFFALO 32 32.5 (59.5) Akron
E MICHIGAN 4 6 (55.5) No Illinois
KENT ST 6 PPD ( NL ) Ohio U
TOLEDO 11 11.5 (52.5) C Michigan
FLORIDA 24 23.5 (67.5) Lsu
Texas A&M PPD PPD ( NL ) TENNESSEE
MIAMI-FLA 4 3.5 (67.5) N Carolina
VA TECH 2.5 2.5 (62.5) Virginia
NEBRASKA 9 10.5 (59.5) Minnesota
NORTHWESTERN 13.5 14.5 (40.5) Illinois
Fresno St 11 11.5 (60.5) NEW MEXICO
BYU 14.5 16 (49.5) San Diego St
ARMY 5.5 7 (38.5) Navy
STANFORD PPD PPD ( NL ) Oregon St
Usc 3 3 (62.0) UCLA
OREGON 5.5 6 (54.5) Washington
California 1.5 2.5 (54.0) WASHINGTON ST
Uab 9 7.5 (44.5) RICE
S ALABAMA PPD PPD ( NL ) Troy
MISSOURI PPD PPD ( NL ) Vanderbilt
LOUISVILLE 2.5 1.5 (63.5) Wake Forest
FLORIDA ST 4 5 (57.0) Duke
Oklahoma 11 13.5 (56.5) W VIRGINIA
Coastal Caro 13.5 13.5 (51.5) TROY
Cincinnati 12.5 PPD ( NL ) TULSA
Stanford 3.5 3 (52.5) OREGON ST
Texas 29.5 30 (60.5) KANSAS
Houston 3 4.5 (62.5) MEMPHIS
Boise St 13 11.5 (47.5) WYOMING
Oklahoma St 5 5 (49.5) BAYLOR
TCU 21 21.5 (52.5) La Tech
COLORADO ST 13.5 13.5 (52.0) Utah St
HAWAII 21.5 20.5 (57.5) Unlv
Auburn 7.5 6.5 (49.5) MISS ST
TEXAS A&M 15 PPD ( NL ) Mississippi
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday
Favorite Points Underdog
MASSACHUSETTS 6 Northeastern
SETON HALL 8 St. John’s
CHARLOTTE 5 App’chian St
MANHATTEN 2.5 Rider
s-S Dakota St 12 N Dakota
Villanova 11.5 GEORGETWON
KANSAS 24.5 Nebraska-Omaha
Iona 2.5 FAIRFIELD
DAVIDSON 14.5 Ga Southern
CANISIUS 4 Marist
CREIGHTON 14 Nebraska
DELAWARE 2.5 George Wash
Murray St 4.5 SO ILLINOIS
ST. PETER’S 9 Niagara
KANSAS ST 8.5 Wisconsin-Milw
IOWA 14 Iowa St
Nevada 2.5 GRAND CANYON
s-N Dakota St 2 S Dakota
UCLA 4.5 Marquette
ST. MARY’S-CA 17.5 San Jose St
W VIRGINIA 15.5 N Texas
s- Sioux Falls, SD.
BOXING
Saturday
London, England
IBF, WBA, WBO, IBO heavyweight title fight
A. Joshua -$1000 vs. K. Pulev +$700
