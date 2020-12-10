 Skip to main content
Dec. 10 scoreboard
Dec. 10 scoreboard

Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Prep boys basketball

Thursday, Dec. 10

Abraham Lincoln 92, Thomas Jefferson 39

AHSTW 74, Shenandoah 32

Riverside 55, Heartland Christian 20

Underwood 65, Tri-Center, 51

Friday, Dec. 11

A.L. at Blue Valley Northwest, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.

IKM-Manning at AHSTW, 7:45 p.m.

Treynor at Logan-Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.

Tri Center at Missouri Valley, 7:45 p.m.

Audubon at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

Clarinda at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

A.L. at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7 p.m.

AHSTW at Treynor, 7:45 p.m.

Underwood at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Center at Audubon, 7:45 p.m.

Lewis Central at Norwalk, 6:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Thursday, Dec. 10

Riverside 55, Heartland Christian 16

Friday, Dec. 11

T.J. at A.L., 5:30 p.m.

IKM-Manning at AHSTW, 6 p.m.

Treynor at Logan-Magnolia, 6 p.m.

Tri Center at Missouri Valley, 6 p.m.

Audubon at Underwood, 6 p.m.

Lewis Central at St. Albert, 6 p.m.

Clarinda at Glenwood, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Abraham Lincoln at Glenwood, 4 p.m.

Treynor at Red Oak, 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 14

Underwood at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.

AHSTW at Griswold, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

A.L. at Sargeant Bluff-Luton, 7 p.m.

Underwood at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Lewis Central at Norwalk, 5 p.m.

AHSTW at Treynor, 6 p.m.

Underwood at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Tri-Center at Audubon, 6 p.m.

Prep bowling

Friday, Dec. 11

A.L., T.J., Lewis Central, St. Albert, Tri-Center at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs, 12:30 p.m.

Prep boys swimming

Thursday, Dec. 10

Lewis Central at Millard South, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Ralston at Lewis Central, 4:30 p.m.

Prep wrestling

Friday, Dec. 11

Tri-Center at MVAOCOU Tournament, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

AHSTW, Riverside at Riverside Invitational, 10 a.m.

Treynor at Lenox Tournament, 10 a.m.

Underwood at Sioux City Tournament, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Treynor at Glenwood varsity meet, 5:30 p.m.

Underwood at Nodaway Valley Triangular, 5:30 p.m.

Lewis Central, T.J., A.L. at Millard South, 7 p.m.

Riverside, St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia Quad, 5:30 p.m.

Glenwood Triangular, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 14

T.J girls JV/V Invitational at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 5 p.m.

America’s line

NFL

Favorite Points Underdog

Open Current O/U

Sunday

Packers 8.5 7.5 (55.0) LIONS

Titans 7.5 7.5 (53.5) JAGUARS

Cowboys 3.5 3.5 (42.5) BENGALS

Cards 2 2 (45.0) GIANTS

Texans 2.5 1.5 (44.5) BEARS

PANTHERS 3.5 2.5 ( NL ) Broncos

BUCS 6.5 6.5 (52.0) Vikings

Chiefs 7.5 7 (49.5) DOLPHINS

Colts 3 3 (51.5) RAIDERS

SEAHAWKS 14 13.5 (47.0) Jets

Falcons 2.5 2.5 (49.0) CHARGERS

Saints 6.5 7 (44.0) EAGLES

g-49ERS 3 3 (43.5) Washington

BILLS 1.5 2.5 (46.5) Steelers

Monday

Ravens 1 1 (46.5) BROWNS

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite Points Underdog

Open Current O/U

Friday

Arizona St 9 11.5 (55.5) ARIZONA

Marshall PPD PPD ( NL ) FLORIDA INT’L

COLORADO 1.5 PPD ( NL ) Utah

N TEXAS 9.5 10 (62.5) Utep

MARSHALL 20 PPD ( NL ) Charlotte

SAN JOSE ST 2.5 2.5 (58.5) Nevada

Saturday

Alabama 31 32.5 (68.5) ARKANSAS

Georgia 13 13 (53.5) MISSOURI

Tennessee 15 15 (50.5) VANDERBILT

IOWA 3 PK (41.5) Wisconsin

INDIANA 11.5 PPD ( NL ) Purdue

OHIO ST 30 PPD ( NL ) Michigan

PENN ST 15 15 (46.5) Michigan St

MARYLAND 7.5 8 (58.5) Rutgers

Notre Dame PPD PPD ( NL ) WAKE FOREST

App’chian St 9 9.5 (45.5) GA SOUTHERN

BALL ST 3 2.5 (68.5) W Michigan

Miami-Ohio 23 24.5 (50.0) BOWLING GREEN

BUFFALO 32 32.5 (59.5) Akron

E MICHIGAN 4 6 (55.5) No Illinois

KENT ST 6 PPD ( NL ) Ohio U

TOLEDO 11 11.5 (52.5) C Michigan

FLORIDA 24 23.5 (67.5) Lsu

Texas A&M PPD PPD ( NL ) TENNESSEE

MIAMI-FLA 4 3.5 (67.5) N Carolina

VA TECH 2.5 2.5 (62.5) Virginia

NEBRASKA 9 10.5 (59.5) Minnesota

NORTHWESTERN 13.5 14.5 (40.5) Illinois

Fresno St 11 11.5 (60.5) NEW MEXICO

BYU 14.5 16 (49.5) San Diego St

ARMY 5.5 7 (38.5) Navy

STANFORD PPD PPD ( NL ) Oregon St

Usc 3 3 (62.0) UCLA

OREGON 5.5 6 (54.5) Washington

California 1.5 2.5 (54.0) WASHINGTON ST

Uab 9 7.5 (44.5) RICE

S ALABAMA PPD PPD ( NL ) Troy

MISSOURI PPD PPD ( NL ) Vanderbilt

LOUISVILLE 2.5 1.5 (63.5) Wake Forest

FLORIDA ST 4 5 (57.0) Duke

Oklahoma 11 13.5 (56.5) W VIRGINIA

Coastal Caro 13.5 13.5 (51.5) TROY

Cincinnati 12.5 PPD ( NL ) TULSA

Stanford 3.5 3 (52.5) OREGON ST

Texas 29.5 30 (60.5) KANSAS

Houston 3 4.5 (62.5) MEMPHIS

Boise St 13 11.5 (47.5) WYOMING

Oklahoma St 5 5 (49.5) BAYLOR

TCU 21 21.5 (52.5) La Tech

COLORADO ST 13.5 13.5 (52.0) Utah St

HAWAII 21.5 20.5 (57.5) Unlv

Auburn 7.5 6.5 (49.5) MISS ST

TEXAS A&M 15 PPD ( NL ) Mississippi

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

Favorite Points Underdog

MASSACHUSETTS 6 Northeastern

SETON HALL 8 St. John’s

CHARLOTTE 5 App’chian St

MANHATTEN 2.5 Rider

s-S Dakota St 12 N Dakota

Villanova 11.5 GEORGETWON

KANSAS 24.5 Nebraska-Omaha

Iona 2.5 FAIRFIELD

DAVIDSON 14.5 Ga Southern

CANISIUS 4 Marist

CREIGHTON 14 Nebraska

DELAWARE 2.5 George Wash

Murray St 4.5 SO ILLINOIS

ST. PETER’S 9 Niagara

KANSAS ST 8.5 Wisconsin-Milw

IOWA 14 Iowa St

Nevada 2.5 GRAND CANYON

s-N Dakota St 2 S Dakota

UCLA 4.5 Marquette

ST. MARY’S-CA 17.5 San Jose St

W VIRGINIA 15.5 N Texas

s- Sioux Falls, SD.

BOXING

Saturday

London, England

IBF, WBA, WBO, IBO heavyweight title fight

A. Joshua -$1000 vs. K. Pulev +$700

