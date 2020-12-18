 Skip to main content
Dec. 18 scoreboard
Prep boys basketball

Friday, Dec. 18

Bishop Heelan 58, Thomas Jefferson 32

Creston at Glenwood, late

Atlantic 53, at Lewis Central 47

St. Albert at Shenandoah, canceled

AHSTW at Missouri Valley, late

Treynor 58, Riverside 51

IKM-Manning at Tri-Center, postponed

Saturday, Dec. 19

Glenwood at Harlan, 4:30 p.m.

St. Albert at AHSTW, 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 21

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.

Kuemper Catholic at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW, 7:45 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Treynor at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

Friday, Dec. 18

Bishop Heelan 60, Thomas Jefferson 26

Glenwood 80, Creston 51

Lewis Central 66, Atlantic 34

Shenandoah 43, St. Albert 42

AHSTW at Missouri Valley (no score posted by press time)

Treynor 61, Riverside 19

IKM-Manning at Tri-Center, postponed

Saturday, Dec. 19

Glenwood at Harlan, 3 p.m.

Sidney at St. Albert, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 21

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Abraham Lincoln at Waukee, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central at Glenwood, 6 p.m.

Kuemper Catholic at St. Albert, 6 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW, 6 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Treynor at Underwood, 6 p.m.

Prep Bowling

Friday, Dec. 18

Boys

St. Albert 2,803, Tri-Center 2,292

High gam: EvanWhite, St. Albert, 221.

High series: Evan White, St. Albert, 418

Girls

St. Albert 1,994, Tri-Center 1,666

High game: Alexis Narmi, St. Albert, 167.

High series: Madilynn Myers, St. Albert, 306

Prep wrestlingling

Saturday, Dec. 19

Abraham Lincoln at Invitational at Auburn High School, 8:30 a.m.

Thomas Jefferson, St. Albert at Shenandoah, 10 a.m.

Lewis Central at Fort Dodge Girls Tournament, 10 a.m.

Lewis Central at Southeast Polk, 10 a.m.

WIC Tournament at Underwood, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

America’s line

NFL

Favorite Points Underdog

Open Current O/U

Saturday

PACKERS 9 8.5 (51.5) Panthers

Bills 6 6 (49.5) BRONCOS

Sunday

COLTS 7 7 (51.0) Texans

TITANS 10.5 11 (51.5) Lions

RAMS 17 17.5 (43.5) Jets

Bucs 4 6 (49.5) FALCONS

DOLPHINS 3 2 (41.5) Patriots

Seahawks 4.5 5.5 (44.5) WASHINGTON

VIKINGS 3 3 (46.5) Bears

RAVENS 13.5 13 (47.5) Jaguars

Browns 4 6 (44.5) GIANTS

CARDS 5.5 6.5 (49.5) Eagles

Chiefs 4 3 (51.5) SAINTS

49ers 1 3 (45.0) COWBOYS

Monday

Steelers 12.5 13 (40.5) BEGALS

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Favorite Points Underdog

Open Current O/U

Friday

Nebraska 5 6.5 (53.5) RUGERS

INDIANA 11 PPD ( NL ) Puue

Conference USA Championship Game

Huntington, WV

MARSHALL 5 5 (42.0) Uab

MAC Championship Game

Detroit, MI

Buffalo 11.5 13 (67.5) Ball St

PAC 12 Championship Game

Los Angeles, CA

Usc 7 PPD ( NL ) Washington

Usc 3 3 (64.0) Oregon

Saturday

MIAMI-FLA PPD PPD ( NL ) Geogia Tech

WAKE FOREST 7 6.5 (66.5) Floida St

Air Force 2 2.5 (37.5) ARMY

WISCONSIN 10.5 12.5 (47.5) Minnesota

PENN ST 14.5 15 (52.5) Illinois

IOWA 13.5 PPD ( NL ) Michigan

MARYLAND 1.5 PPD ( NL ) Michigan St

UTAH 9.5 10.5 (55.5) Washington St

UCLA 6.5 7 (59.0) Stanford

Oregon 8.5 PPD ( NL ) COLORADO

Arizona St 7 7 (54.5) OREGON ST

CALIFORNIA 14.5 PPD ( NL ) Arizona

BIG 10 Championship Game

Indianapolis, IN

Ohio St 20 20.5 (57.5) Northwestern

BIG 12 Championship Game

Arlington, TX

Oklahoma 6 5.5 (58.5) Iowa St

Sun Belt Championship Game

Conway, SC

COASTAL CARO 4.5 3.5 (55.0) UL-Lafayette

ACC Championship Game

Charlotte, NC

Clemson 10.5 10.5 (60.5) Notre Dame

AAC Championship Game

Cincinnati, OH

CINCINNATI 15.5 14.5 (45.5) Tulsa

SEC Championship Game

Atlanta, GA

Alabama 17 17.5 (74.5) Florida

Mountain West Championship Game

Las Vegas, NV

Boise St 7 6.5 (56.0) San Jose St

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

College Basketball

Saturday

Favorite Points Underdog

i-Indiana 8 Butler

s-Gonzaga 3.5 Iowa

FLORIDA PPD Fla Atlantic

WISCONSIN 5 Louisville

NC-Greensboro 4 ELON

INDIANA ST 4 Ball St

NO ARIZONA NL E Washington

Wright St 4.5 DETROIT

TOLEDO 6.5 Valparaiso

NO KENTUCKY 2.5 Youngstown St

E CAROLINA 9.5 James Madison

WISC-GREEN BAY 1 Wisconsin-Milw

ST. BONA 11.5 Hofstra

MANHATTAN 2.5 Marist

ALABAMA 6 W Kentucky

c-N Carolina 2.5 Kentucky

AUBURN 17 Troy

Texas St 7 DENVER

Mississippi 2 DAYTON

i-Purdue 6.5 Notre Dame

UAB 10 Chattanooga

SOUTHERN MISS 2.5 UL-Monroe

OREGON 22 Portland

SACRAMENTO ST PPD Cal-Davis

Baylor 17 KANSAS ST

UTAH VALLEY 6.5 Idaho St

NIAGARA NL Fairfield

c-Ucla 1.5 Ohio St

LA SALLE 5 Delaware

MONMOUTH NL St. Peter’s

CALIFORNIA 9.5 CS-Northridge

SYRACUSE 13 Buffalo

PEPPERDINE 4 Cal-Santa Barb

IPFW PPD Iupui

RIDER NL Iona

ILLINOIS-CHI 7 Oakland

FLORIDA INT’L 7.5 Ga Southern

ST. MARY’S-CA 5.5 Colorado St

BRADLEY 11 Miami-Ohio

GEORGIA PK Cincinnati

STANFORD 1.5 Arizona

FLORIDA ST 13 Ucf

VILLANOVA 22 St. Joseph’s

LOYOLA-M’MOUNT 14.5 Cal-Poly SLO

IPFW PK Cleveland St

i - Indianapolis, IN.

s - Sioux Falls, SD.

c - Cleveland, OH.

