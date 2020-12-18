Dec. 18 scoreboard

Prep boys basketball
Friday, Dec. 18
Bishop Heelan 58, Thomas Jefferson 32
Creston at Glenwood, late
Atlantic 53, at Lewis Central 47
St. Albert at Shenandoah, canceled
AHSTW at Missouri Valley, late
Treynor 58, Riverside 51
IKM-Manning at Tri-Center, postponed
Saturday, Dec. 19
Glenwood at Harlan, 4:30 p.m.
St. Albert at AHSTW, 4 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 21
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
Kuemper Catholic at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW, 7:45 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Friday, Dec. 18
Bishop Heelan 60, Thomas Jefferson 26
Glenwood 80, Creston 51
Lewis Central 66, Atlantic 34
Shenandoah 43, St. Albert 42
AHSTW at Missouri Valley (no score posted by press time)
Treynor 61, Riverside 19
IKM-Manning at Tri-Center, postponed
Saturday, Dec. 19
Glenwood at Harlan, 3 p.m.
Sidney at St. Albert, 5:30 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 21
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Abraham Lincoln at Waukee, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at Glenwood, 6 p.m.
Kuemper Catholic at St. Albert, 6 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW, 6 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Treynor at Underwood, 6 p.m.
Prep Bowling
Friday, Dec. 18
Boys
St. Albert 2,803, Tri-Center 2,292
High gam: EvanWhite, St. Albert, 221.
High series: Evan White, St. Albert, 418
Girls
St. Albert 1,994, Tri-Center 1,666
High game: Alexis Narmi, St. Albert, 167.
High series: Madilynn Myers, St. Albert, 306
Prep wrestlingling
Saturday, Dec. 19
Abraham Lincoln at Invitational at Auburn High School, 8:30 a.m.
Thomas Jefferson, St. Albert at Shenandoah, 10 a.m.
Lewis Central at Fort Dodge Girls Tournament, 10 a.m.
Lewis Central at Southeast Polk, 10 a.m.
WIC Tournament at Underwood, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
America’s line
NFL
Favorite Points Underdog
Open Current O/U
Saturday
PACKERS 9 8.5 (51.5) Panthers
Bills 6 6 (49.5) BRONCOS
Sunday
COLTS 7 7 (51.0) Texans
TITANS 10.5 11 (51.5) Lions
RAMS 17 17.5 (43.5) Jets
Bucs 4 6 (49.5) FALCONS
DOLPHINS 3 2 (41.5) Patriots
Seahawks 4.5 5.5 (44.5) WASHINGTON
VIKINGS 3 3 (46.5) Bears
RAVENS 13.5 13 (47.5) Jaguars
Browns 4 6 (44.5) GIANTS
CARDS 5.5 6.5 (49.5) Eagles
Chiefs 4 3 (51.5) SAINTS
49ers 1 3 (45.0) COWBOYS
Monday
Steelers 12.5 13 (40.5) BEGALS
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Favorite Points Underdog
Open Current O/U
Friday
Nebraska 5 6.5 (53.5) RUGERS
INDIANA 11 PPD ( NL ) Puue
Conference USA Championship Game
Huntington, WV
MARSHALL 5 5 (42.0) Uab
MAC Championship Game
Detroit, MI
Buffalo 11.5 13 (67.5) Ball St
PAC 12 Championship Game
Los Angeles, CA
Usc 7 PPD ( NL ) Washington
Usc 3 3 (64.0) Oregon
Saturday
MIAMI-FLA PPD PPD ( NL ) Geogia Tech
WAKE FOREST 7 6.5 (66.5) Floida St
Air Force 2 2.5 (37.5) ARMY
WISCONSIN 10.5 12.5 (47.5) Minnesota
PENN ST 14.5 15 (52.5) Illinois
IOWA 13.5 PPD ( NL ) Michigan
MARYLAND 1.5 PPD ( NL ) Michigan St
UTAH 9.5 10.5 (55.5) Washington St
UCLA 6.5 7 (59.0) Stanford
Oregon 8.5 PPD ( NL ) COLORADO
Arizona St 7 7 (54.5) OREGON ST
CALIFORNIA 14.5 PPD ( NL ) Arizona
BIG 10 Championship Game
Indianapolis, IN
Ohio St 20 20.5 (57.5) Northwestern
BIG 12 Championship Game
Arlington, TX
Oklahoma 6 5.5 (58.5) Iowa St
Sun Belt Championship Game
Conway, SC
COASTAL CARO 4.5 3.5 (55.0) UL-Lafayette
ACC Championship Game
Charlotte, NC
Clemson 10.5 10.5 (60.5) Notre Dame
AAC Championship Game
Cincinnati, OH
CINCINNATI 15.5 14.5 (45.5) Tulsa
SEC Championship Game
Atlanta, GA
Alabama 17 17.5 (74.5) Florida
Mountain West Championship Game
Las Vegas, NV
Boise St 7 6.5 (56.0) San Jose St
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
College Basketball
Saturday
Favorite Points Underdog
i-Indiana 8 Butler
s-Gonzaga 3.5 Iowa
FLORIDA PPD Fla Atlantic
WISCONSIN 5 Louisville
NC-Greensboro 4 ELON
INDIANA ST 4 Ball St
NO ARIZONA NL E Washington
Wright St 4.5 DETROIT
TOLEDO 6.5 Valparaiso
NO KENTUCKY 2.5 Youngstown St
E CAROLINA 9.5 James Madison
WISC-GREEN BAY 1 Wisconsin-Milw
ST. BONA 11.5 Hofstra
MANHATTAN 2.5 Marist
ALABAMA 6 W Kentucky
c-N Carolina 2.5 Kentucky
AUBURN 17 Troy
Texas St 7 DENVER
Mississippi 2 DAYTON
i-Purdue 6.5 Notre Dame
UAB 10 Chattanooga
SOUTHERN MISS 2.5 UL-Monroe
OREGON 22 Portland
SACRAMENTO ST PPD Cal-Davis
Baylor 17 KANSAS ST
UTAH VALLEY 6.5 Idaho St
NIAGARA NL Fairfield
c-Ucla 1.5 Ohio St
LA SALLE 5 Delaware
MONMOUTH NL St. Peter’s
CALIFORNIA 9.5 CS-Northridge
SYRACUSE 13 Buffalo
PEPPERDINE 4 Cal-Santa Barb
IPFW PPD Iupui
RIDER NL Iona
ILLINOIS-CHI 7 Oakland
FLORIDA INT’L 7.5 Ga Southern
ST. MARY’S-CA 5.5 Colorado St
BRADLEY 11 Miami-Ohio
GEORGIA PK Cincinnati
STANFORD 1.5 Arizona
FLORIDA ST 13 Ucf
VILLANOVA 22 St. Joseph’s
LOYOLA-M’MOUNT 14.5 Cal-Poly SLO
IPFW PK Cleveland St
i - Indianapolis, IN.
s - Sioux Falls, SD.
c - Cleveland, OH.
