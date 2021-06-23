Defense helps Underwood softball edge St. Albert

“I know that my defense has my back 100 percent,” Pierce said. “This definitely wasn’t just me it was a full team effort. They really relieve a lot of stress off of me in the circle and even on a night like this where we don’t have the bats going, I know they always have my back. We just took things pitch by pitch and inning by inning and just keep things simple defensively. ”

Pierce pitched all seven innings and gave up just three hits while striking out six Saintes batters.

Freshman Kylie Wesack hit a lead-off single in the bottom of the sixth thus giving another chance for the Saintes. A strikeout by Pierce and a pop fly to center field quickly brought up two outs.

A line drive down the third-base line gave Wesack an opening to bypass third and cut the deficit in half by the left fielder sophomore Ali Fletcher threw a laser to home to beat Wesack for the third out, thus thwarting another scoring chance for the Saintes.

The Eagles then forced the Saintes three up, three down to close the game and escape the upset bid in Council Bluffs.

St. Albert will head to Carroll Kuemper at 7:30 p.m. tonight for its next game. Underwood will play at Thomas Jefferson on Saturday for its next game.

Underwood (20-2) 011 000 0 — 2

St. Albert (6-18) 000 000 0 — 0