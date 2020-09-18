Defense pushes St. Albert to its second straight win

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aided by an impressive defensive effort, St. Albert evened its record at 2-2 Friday with a 31-7 triumph over previously unbeaten Southwest Valley (4-1).

The Falcons forced four turnovers in the game and used a strong rushing attack that piled up 182 yards on the ground. They also attempted only one pass in the contest.

“We knew we were going to be pretty good defensively, and I said that at the beginning of the year,” St. Albert coach Jake Driver said. “We hang our hats on defense and special teams and hope we score enough points offensively to make things work.

“We gave up some points against Lewis Central and Logan (in Week 1 and 2). We had to challenge our kids a little bit to come play with some energy. I think with everything going on, they’re figuring out it’s a week-to-week-type basis. They’re buying into that right now, flying around and making some plays.”

Connor Cerny got the winners on the board early with his first-quarter 12-yard touchdown catch from Brendan Monahan.

Cy Patterson made it 14-0 in the second with his 15-yard scoring run, and Sam Rallis opened the third with a 91-yard kickoff return to give the Falcons a comfortable 21-0 advantage.