Defense pushes St. Albert to its second straight win

Aided by an impressive defensive effort, St. Albert evened its record at 2-2 Friday with a 31-7 triumph over previously unbeaten Southwest Valley (4-1).
The Falcons forced four turnovers in the game and used a strong rushing attack that piled up 182 yards on the ground. They also attempted only one pass in the contest.
“We knew we were going to be pretty good defensively, and I said that at the beginning of the year,” St. Albert coach Jake Driver said. “We hang our hats on defense and special teams and hope we score enough points offensively to make things work.
“We gave up some points against Lewis Central and Logan (in Week 1 and 2). We had to challenge our kids a little bit to come play with some energy. I think with everything going on, they’re figuring out it’s a week-to-week-type basis. They’re buying into that right now, flying around and making some plays.”
Connor Cerny got the winners on the board early with his first-quarter 12-yard touchdown catch from Brendan Monahan.
Cy Patterson made it 14-0 in the second with his 15-yard scoring run, and Sam Rallis opened the third with a 91-yard kickoff return to give the Falcons a comfortable 21-0 advantage.
St. Albert added insurance in the fourth with a Sam Wilber 26-yard field goal. Patterson sealed the outcome late in the game with his 89-yard interception return.
The Falcons just missed a shutout as Southwest Valley’s Blaine Venteicher found the end zone in the closing minute of the contest.
“It was a game where we wanted to eat some clock and rest our defense as much as we can,” Driver said. “It’s easier to be the hammer than it is the nail sometimes when you’re doing stuff like that. On defense, you burn a lot of energy, and it you can control the clock offensively and grind some wins out; our passing game will come.
“That was a good football team we played tonight, and we wanted to make sure we got the win and not do anything to get us in trouble throwing the ball.”
St. Albert will try to earn its third consecutive win Friday when they hit the road to face AHSTW.
Southwest Valley (4-1) 0 0 0 7--7
St. Albert (2-2) 7 7 7 10--31
SA: Connor Cerny 12 pass from Brendan Monahan (Sam Wilber kick)
SA: Cy Patterson 15 run (Wilber kick)
SA: Sam Rallis 91 kickoff return (Wilber kick)
SA: FG Wilber 26
SA: Patterson 89 interception return (Wilber kick)
SWV: Blaine Venteicher pass from Brendan Knapp (Kade Hutchings kick)
