Denny named to USA Today’s Bowler of the Year watchlist

St. Albert senior Adam Denny was nominated to USA Today’s High School Sports Awards Boy’s Bowler of the year watch list on Monday afternoon.

Denny won the Class 1A State Individual Championship in Waterloo in February and is one of four Iowans on the list.

The initial list includes 50 current student-athletes who meet the nomination criteria for 2022-2023’s national Boys Bowler of the Year Award. Athletes on the list were either nominees in last year’s national awards, or are athletes who were seriously considered based on season-wide performance, state championships, and any other state, regional or national recognition.

Denny is currently in his senior year at St. Albert, was the boys' individual champion at last week’s Holiday Tournament at the Thunderbowl and is leading a Falcon team that has already broken two records for highest team score this season.

The official 2022-23 USA Today High School Sports Awards Boys Bowling team will be announced in spring 2023. All final team members will be honored as nominees for national Boys Bowler of the Year.

The winner, along with three finalists, will be revealed during the third annual USA Today High School Sports Awards. A time for the award ceremony has yet to be announced.