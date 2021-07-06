Dermody, Titans stifle Rams

Lewis Central junior pitcher JC Dermody led the Titans to a 10-5 victory over Glenwood on the road on Tuesday after holding the Rams to just one run in six innings.

After two scoreless innings, the Titan's offense came alive, scoring six runs in the top of the third. Glenwood cut the lead to five in the bottom of the fifth but conceded two runs in the sixth and seventh to trail 10-1.

The Rams attempted a late rally in the bottom of the seventh but only managed four runs, falling short of the comeback.

Senior Jonah Pomrenke sparked the Titans in the top of the third with a one-out double before Dermody singled him in.

Junior Aron Harrington hit an RBI double in the next at bat.

Glenwood walked a pair of batters to load the bases and senior Luke Meyer doubled in two runs.

Sophomore Casey Clair doubled in two more runs before the Rams recorded the third out of the inning.

Glenwood freshman Kaden Petersen put the Rams on the scoreboard with an RBI single.

Lewis Central's two runs in the sixth came on a throwing error and scored two in the seventh after a walk with loaded bases and a wild pitch.