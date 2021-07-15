Deyo finds family at Iowa State

Lewis Central’s Hunter Deyo garnered a lot of attention this past season and offseason. The defensive lineman is ranked the third-best recruit in Iowa by ESPN, 247sports and Rivals.
247sports lists him as the 272nd best player in the nation, and ESPN has him as the 23rd best defensive tackle in the country.
Deyo ended the speculation on Saturday when he verbally committed to play at Iowa State University.
“It’s where I want to be,” he said. “It’s where I felt home, and I can’t wait to be up there.”
Deyo said his decision came down to the atmosphere at Iowa State and feeling like he belonged to something.
“The family, it’s a family culture up there,” he said. “My head coach, coach Justin Kammrad, said it perfect, ‘Iowa is a business, and Iowa State is a family.’ I love the support of a family over the support of a business. Personally, I wanted that, and they just fit what I wanted.”
Family is what attracted Deyo to football in the first place. His father, Brian, played football in high school and his brother, Damon, played football at Lewis Central and one year at Iowa Western Community College.
Deyo has baby photos of him with a football, and he started playing flag football when he was as young as four years old.
While he may have been born into the sport, he quickly developed his love for the game.
“What made me stick with football is that I just love the sport,” he said. “I never got a drive other than that. Every single time I touched the field, my heart started pumping and racing and all that. There’s no other feeling like that. That’s what made me go back to it and go back to it.”
Playing college football was always a goal, but his sophomore season is when he said he realized his dream was on its way to becoming a reality.
Two particular instances stood out in his mind where he realized he had a talent for the game.
“My sophomore year, we were playing Glenwood, and it was tied 21-21. I made a tackle for a loss that turned into a fumble, and then the next play we had like seven or eight seconds left, and our running back Bryson Bowman scored the game-winning touchdown to seal the game,” Deyo said.
“... (Another time) we were at practice one day and my coach he was like, ‘you’re blocking a future Division-I athlete right there,’ to another guy. I was in shock.”
As a junior, Deyo led Class 3A with 22.5 tackles for a loss. He also finished with 38 tackles, 33 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks.
Kammrad wasn’t surprised to see his defensive tackle have the career he has so far.
“We knew right away that he was going to be extremely talented,” he said. “I knew that he was just going to continue to grow and develop as a football player and a young man.
“The first thing is his relentless ability just to continue to press and run and cause havoc on both the offensive side and defensive side. Obviously, he’s recruited to play defense. It’s his ability just to play hard and play tough and play physical.”
It’s not only his talents on the field that have impressed his coaches over the years. His ability to relate with teammates is one of his biggest strengths off the field.
“Just his outgoing personality has really helped him off the field in that aspect,” Kammrad said. “He’s (also) bought time into the weight room.”
While Deyo is excited to continue his football career at Iowa State, he hopes it doesn’t make the end of his playing days.
“I definitely want to go to the NFL and play in the league. It doesn’t have to be NFL; CFL or whatever. My main goal is to pursue the NFL and all that. But you always have to have a backup.”
Deyo plans to study either strength and conditioning or exercise science so that he can stay around the game even after his playing days are over.