Deyo finds family at Iowa State

While he may have been born into the sport, he quickly developed his love for the game.

“What made me stick with football is that I just love the sport,” he said. “I never got a drive other than that. Every single time I touched the field, my heart started pumping and racing and all that. There’s no other feeling like that. That’s what made me go back to it and go back to it.”

Playing college football was always a goal, but his sophomore season is when he said he realized his dream was on its way to becoming a reality.

Two particular instances stood out in his mind where he realized he had a talent for the game.

“My sophomore year, we were playing Glenwood, and it was tied 21-21. I made a tackle for a loss that turned into a fumble, and then the next play we had like seven or eight seconds left, and our running back Bryson Bowman scored the game-winning touchdown to seal the game,” Deyo said.

“... (Another time) we were at practice one day and my coach he was like, ‘you’re blocking a future Division-I athlete right there,’ to another guy. I was in shock.”

As a junior, Deyo led Class 3A with 22.5 tackles for a loss. He also finished with 38 tackles, 33 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks.