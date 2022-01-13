Dix named to All-American watch list

Abraham Lincoln senior Josh Dix was one of 10 athletes in Iowa who were named to the McDonald’s All American watch list.

Out of 72 total selected athletes in the Midwest region, Lynx senior Josh Dix was named to the first McDonald’s All American list which honors some of the best or notable high school basketball recruits in the United States.

Through the Lynx’s first nine games, Dix has averaged 21 points per game, 7.9 rebounds per game, 5.7 assists per game, and 2.2 steals per game.

Dix, according to 24/7, is a three-star athlete and the top basketball recruit in the state over Iowa with a grade score of 89 (out of 100). He committed to play for the Iowa Hawkeyes back in September 2021.

The McDonald’s All-American Game will be celebrating its 45th anniversary as the game will be played in Chicago in March. A specific date has yet to be announced.