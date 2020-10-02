Donohue steps down as Nonpareil Sports Editor

The conclusion of a night at The Nonpareil sports desk always brings a sense of peace: a welcome change from the controlled chaos that comes with the rush of meeting nightly deadline.

The scramble of taking calls, editing stories, placing stories and photos, updating scores and making sure all looks clean on the page comes to an abrupt halt at 10:45 p.m.

A rush comes with getting our pages sent by that time along with a sense of satisfaction when the deadline is met.

Then we put our stories online and on social media and repeat the stressful-yet-fulfilling process the next day.

Since January of 2008, I’ve told, designed and edited stories for the sports, news and special sections of this paper. I’ve gotten to know some tremendous people from Council Bluffs and the surrounding areas. I feel I’ve grown as a writer, but more important, as a person. It’s been a fun and rewarding journey.

And with the publication of today’s paper, 12-plus years after my Nonpareil career commenced, that journey comes to an end.