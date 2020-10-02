Donohue steps down as Nonpareil Sports Editor

The conclusion of a night at The Nonpareil sports desk always brings a sense of peace: a welcome change from the controlled chaos that comes with the rush of meeting nightly deadline.
The scramble of taking calls, editing stories, placing stories and photos, updating scores and making sure all looks clean on the page comes to an abrupt halt at 10:45 p.m.
A rush comes with getting our pages sent by that time along with a sense of satisfaction when the deadline is met.
Then we put our stories online and on social media and repeat the stressful-yet-fulfilling process the next day.
Since January of 2008, I’ve told, designed and edited stories for the sports, news and special sections of this paper. I’ve gotten to know some tremendous people from Council Bluffs and the surrounding areas. I feel I’ve grown as a writer, but more important, as a person. It’s been a fun and rewarding journey.
And with the publication of today’s paper, 12-plus years after my Nonpareil career commenced, that journey comes to an end.
I’m stepping down as Nonpareil sports editor, concluding an association I’ve been fortunate to have for almost a third of my life. I’ve held roles as reporter, designer and now editor, and as enjoyable as the last 12 years have been, it’s time to find my next adventure.
I leave the job grateful to those who gave me this opportunity. Managing Editor Courtney Brummer-Clark hired me out of college as a fresh Creighton graduate looking to get his foot in the door in the world of sports journalism. She trusted me enough to ultimately make me this paper’s sports editor. I’ll always be grateful for that.
I also leave knowing that this paper is in great hands. Derek Noehren, who has been with us since March, has proven to be a valuable writer, designer and editor. He joined The Nonpareil under what can best be described as unique circumstances with the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped him from becoming a valuable asset. He’ll continue to thrive as the new Nonpareil sports editor.
Finally, I want to thank you, the readers, for following along over my time here. It’s made me better at this job, and for that, I’m truly grateful. Chronicling the athletes, games and personalities in this area has been a pleasure.
That’s gonna do it for me. I’m now a free agent.
