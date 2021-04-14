Doss and Gwennap tie for third, Lynx finish runner-up

Chrisha Doss and Katelynn Gwennap of Thomas Jefferson shot a 60 at Sun Valley golf course during a Sioux City West quad to tie for third, but it was Abraham Lincoln who edged out the Yellow Jackets by one stroke to take second place as a team.
A.L was led by Lauren Hansen who shot a 64, Jayden Hargrave carded a 66, Sam Richard totaled a 65, Lily Knau scored 72 and Clair Schoening ended with a 90. The Lynx finished with a combined score of 267.
“They are improving from what they did last time,” Abraham Lincoln head coach Jason Smith said. “Everyone but one girl is a beginner this year. We showed really good improvement from our first meet and everybody is getting better, everyone is having fun. Things are looking up.”
Abraham Lincoln was especially excited to take second at the quad. Smith said his young team has already made major strides. All the golfers shot better than they did in the first meet.
“We’ve gone from day one, people not even being able to hit a ball that’s sitting there, to now being able to get second place at a meet,” he said. “They were very excited.”
Abie Brown ended with a 70 for T.J., Brooklyn Doebelin totaled a 78, Hannah Tilley scored an 81 and Camryn Ossman scored 84. The Jackets shot a combined 268 to finish third.
“I was pleased with how we did,” head coach Rob Dittmer said. “It was really cold and really windy and in spite of that we had some of our best scores.”
Gwennap’s score of 60 is her best score of the year. Dittmer was proud of her and Doss, who each tied for third place at the meet.
“Those two are the two that are supposed to lead us and they did yesterday,” Dittmer said “Really as a team we finished third, but we were only one stroke behind A.L. so I suppose that’s kind of frustrating in one way but on the other hand it shows were improving because we’re closing the gap with some of our competition.”
Sioux City North won the quad with a score of 240 and was led by Megan Meecher, who shot a 53 to take the gold medal.
Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in Shenandoah and Thomas Jefferson will golf next at 10 a.m. on April 20 at Dodge Riverside Golf Course in Council Bluffs.