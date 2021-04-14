Doss and Gwennap tie for third, Lynx finish runner-up

Chrisha Doss and Katelynn Gwennap of Thomas Jefferson shot a 60 at Sun Valley golf course during a Sioux City West quad to tie for third, but it was Abraham Lincoln who edged out the Yellow Jackets by one stroke to take second place as a team.

A.L was led by Lauren Hansen who shot a 64, Jayden Hargrave carded a 66, Sam Richard totaled a 65, Lily Knau scored 72 and Clair Schoening ended with a 90. The Lynx finished with a combined score of 267.

“They are improving from what they did last time,” Abraham Lincoln head coach Jason Smith said. “Everyone but one girl is a beginner this year. We showed really good improvement from our first meet and everybody is getting better, everyone is having fun. Things are looking up.”

Abraham Lincoln was especially excited to take second at the quad. Smith said his young team has already made major strides. All the golfers shot better than they did in the first meet.

“We’ve gone from day one, people not even being able to hit a ball that’s sitting there, to now being able to get second place at a meet,” he said. “They were very excited.”

Abie Brown ended with a 70 for T.J., Brooklyn Doebelin totaled a 78, Hannah Tilley scored an 81 and Camryn Ossman scored 84. The Jackets shot a combined 268 to finish third.