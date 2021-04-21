Doss medals at home triangular

Thomas Jefferson's Chrisha Doss came one stroke away from taking first place at a triangular at Dodge Riverside golf course on Wednesday, finishing in third place with a score of 57.

She led the Yellow Jackets, who shot a combined 284.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton shot a combined 250 and was led by Cara Patrick who also carded a 57.

Sioux City West only had three golfers and didn't qualify in the team standing but Brianna Delgarza won the tri with a score of 56.

"Chrisha Doss played well, she was one stroke from being medalist," T.J. head coach Rob Dittmer said. "Katelyn Gwennap had some great holes, just had a few bad ones or she would have been in the mix too. I was proud of all six of our girls. It was not a great day for golf, but they battled."

Gwennap shot a 67, Abie Brown scored a 78, Hannah Tilley finished with an 82, Camryn Olson totaled an 86 and Brooklyn Doebelin carded an 88.

Doss was especially strong on the first four holes with three scores of five.

Thomas Jefferson will be in action next at 10 a.m. on Friday at Willow Creek Golf Course in Le Mars.