Doss shoots best score of season for third place

Thomas Jefferson junior Chrisha Doss took advantage of the first good weather of the season to shoot a nine-hole season-best 49 to place third at a triangular on Monday.

The meet took place at Sun Valley Golf Course in Sioux City against Sioux City North and Le Mars.

“It was good,” head coach Rob Dittmer said. “Everyone played a little bit better today.”

Senior Katelyn Gwennap shot a 63, junior Hannah Tilley scored a 74 and sophomore Abie Brown finished with a 76 for a combined score of 262.

Sioux City North won the invite and Le Mars placed second.

Doss’s 49 was one stroke away from tying for first place.

“She was really excited and I was really happy for her,” Dittmer said.

Thomas Jefferson will be bust next week with a match against Abraham Lincoln on Tuesday and the city meet on Thursday.

“Our most important meets are still ahead of us,” Dittmer said. “City is our next red-letter day that we really look forward to. We play A.L. next Tuesday. We have two big events next week. We’ll practice and get ready for those.”