Dream come true

Lewis Central junior and Omaha native, Brayden Loftin, achieved a life-long dream on Tuesday when he announced his commitment to play football for Kansas State.
Loftin isn’t the first person in his family to play Division-I football. His father, Ryan Loftin, played for the University of Iowa. Given his family’s history with the sport, it should be no surprise his passion started from a young age.
“I’ve been playing football for my whole life, literally since I could walk,” Loftin said. “My dad played at Iowa, and we are a huge football family. I’ve always loved football.
“... Playing college football has been a goal of mine for a long, long time. It’s always just something that I wanted to do.”
Before playing for Lewis Central, Brayden Loftin played for Millard North and was supposed to play for Omaha Burke before the Omaha Public School system canceled the season.
After his sophomore season, Loftin said he realized his goal of continuing football after high school was becoming a definite possibility.
“I just realized how much better I got and how much I could improve on the game and how much bigger I could get and I just felt that for my size, I was better than everyone else,” Loftin said. “I was like, ‘Wow, I can really do this.’”
After OPS shut down the high school football season, he wanted to keep his college football dreams alive and started to look for somewhere to play his junior season.
Soon after, he found a new home at Lewis Central.
“I was looking for a place that I was going to get noticed,” Loftin said. “And, a place that we were going to win some games and a place that I could get some good playing time in and show what I can do.”
Loftin showed exactly that in his junior season.
The Titans’ wide receiver caught 26 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns. The only player with more catches on the team was Nebraska football freshman, Thomas Fidone.
L.C. head coach Justin Kammrad wasn’t surprised to see Loftin’s success on the field this past year.
“I think from the first day that we met him and got him on campus (I knew he had potential),” Kammrad said. “He had an ability to come in and sort of merge and gel with the guys on the team. From an athletic standpoint, he has a lot of things you just can’t coach. That’s the measurables. That’s the speed.”
Loftin first started talking with Kansas State in February and felt a connection with the school from early on.
Kammrad has a connection to the KSU coaching staff which only made the decision that much easier.
“They’ve always been great guys and have always supported me,” Loftin said. “They’ve been high on my list for a long time.”
Loftin recently picked up a new hobby to keep him busy off the football field. In the past couple of years, he and some of his cousins recently picked up golf.
There are few similarities between the hard-hitting action of the gridiron and an afternoon on the links. But Loftin has learned one lesson from his time on the course.
“Golf is a tough sport,” he said. “When things go wrong, you have to compose yourself, stay calm.”
His dedication to his craft on and off the football field is evident to those around him.
Kammrad said this desire to improve and get better will be one of his strongest assets at the next level.
“I think (he’ll do well) just from the simple fact that he’s put in the time and he’s dedicated himself to become better,” Kammrad said. “On the football field, he does a lot of different things. He participated in track and field this spring and really got a lot faster, which obviously helped him with his testing and going to college.
“I think he’s going to work his tail off. Obviously, that’s most kids’ dream to play at that level and he certainly gets to have that opportunity coming up.”
Committing to Kansas State meant more to Loftin than just fulfilling a lifelong dream and following in his family’s footsteps.
When asked what he was most excited about at the next level, Loftin said the ability to keep playing a game he loves.
“Really I’m just looking forward to getting the opportunity to continue to play ball,” he said. “It’s something that I love, something I love doing every single day. Having the opportunity to continue that is something that I cherish.”