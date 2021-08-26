Eagle football look to keep flying high in 2021

“I’m excited about the defense,” Mechaelsen said. “We got six guys returning who have started or who played significant time last season, which is a good number. Similar to the offense, we got a lot of experience coming back. It’s just going to be about mending the new pieces with the old ones and figuring a way for it all to work together, and I feel like we’re already doing well with that.”

The Eagles have kept coming closer and closer to earning a second-ever trip to Cedar Falls. Last year’s defeat still feels a bit sore after going into the half tied at 14-14 before seeing Van Meter scoring 19 unanswered to close the game.

While the Eagles have holes to fill, Mechaelsen likes his returning production and has numerous newcomers stepping into these roles that have the Eagles reloaded and ready for another run.

“Over the last two years, we’ve progressed to this point,” Mechaelsen said. “The year before, we lost in the round of 16, then obviously last year in the round of eight. We’re continuously trying to get better as a program, and that next step is to win that quarterfinal game and make it to the dome.