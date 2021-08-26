Eagle football look to keep flying high in 2021

Last season, Underwood was just one victory away from its first UNI-Dome trip since 2002 as the Eagles went all the way to the state quarterfinal before falling to eventual Class 1A state runner-up Van Meter.
The Eagles lost a group of seniors who produced in multiple ways towards last season’s success. However, the Eagles still have plenty of pieces in place that have Underwood more than ready for the 2021 season.
“We have very high expectations this season,” head coach Nate Mechaelsen said. “We did lose a lot of production from last year, but at the same time, I think we have a lot of production coming back. We have some kids who are ready to step up. We feel good with where we are at, and we’re ready to get started.”
Some of that returning production involves incoming junior Alex Ravlin, who threw 20 touchdowns, rushed for seven, and threw for 1,856 yards last season as a sophomore. In the backfield with Ravlin will be last season’s leading rusher and incoming senior Joey Anderson, who ran over 750 yards in 2020 and for nine touchdowns.
Mechaelsen said he likes his offense’s potential with guys like senior Easton Eledge leading the offensive line.
“We’re excited about the offense in general, and especially our returners. Those are a couple of the guys we’re going to be leaning on early this season,” Mechaelsen said. “As I said earlier, we did lose a lot of production, especially within the receiving area, but again we feel good about the guys we have.
“With Alex (Ravlin), we’re looking for him to take another step forward this year. Joey split carries last year, probably won’t do that as much this year, we’re going to look to give him the ball more this year. Of course, there’s also Easton Eledge, who has a huge impact really on both sides of the ball. He’s a standout offensive and defensive lineman for us and a three-year starter, he’s been All-State over the last two years, and we’ll really be relying on his leadership and his abilities on both sides of the ball.”
The offense will still have holes to fill. The Eagles graduated their top three receivers, Blake Hall, Brayden Wollan, and Quin Kuck. These three combined for over 1,500 of the team’s 2,016 receiving yards.
“We got some guys that I think are going to really fill these voids,” Mechaelsen said. “In practice, we’ve been looking pretty balanced with our receiving core. We have about six or seven guys that we feel can go out and contribute on Friday nights. We feel like we can still spread the ball around.”
Defensively, Underwood lost four of their top five tacklers from last season. But the good news is, the leading tackler Scott Pearson returns for his senior year.
Ravlin returns to the secondary as well. He led last year’s team with three interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.
“I’m excited about the defense,” Mechaelsen said. “We got six guys returning who have started or who played significant time last season, which is a good number. Similar to the offense, we got a lot of experience coming back. It’s just going to be about mending the new pieces with the old ones and figuring a way for it all to work together, and I feel like we’re already doing well with that.”
The Eagles have kept coming closer and closer to earning a second-ever trip to Cedar Falls. Last year’s defeat still feels a bit sore after going into the half tied at 14-14 before seeing Van Meter scoring 19 unanswered to close the game.
While the Eagles have holes to fill, Mechaelsen likes his returning production and has numerous newcomers stepping into these roles that have the Eagles reloaded and ready for another run.
“Over the last two years, we’ve progressed to this point,” Mechaelsen said. “The year before, we lost in the round of 16, then obviously last year in the round of eight. We’re continuously trying to get better as a program, and that next step is to win that quarterfinal game and make it to the dome.
“That being said, we’re still taking things one game at a time, and if we do that in the regular season, the postseason will take care of itself. We just can’t get too far ahead of ourselves early on, we’ll take care of business.”