A historic season for Underwood came to a close one win shy of the program’s first-ever state championship. After soaring to new heights the Eagles are already making plans on how to not only get back to the title game but to take the final step and earn a title.

Which was a big part of head coach Andy Vanfossan’s message to the team after falling to Beckman Catholic 7-1 in Friday’s Class 2A state championship game. While everyone wants to be the champ, Vanfossan knows this will still be a season these players remember forever.

“I told the guys that they’ll remember this game for the rest of their lives,” Eagles coach Andy Vanfossan said. “Obviously, it’s disappointing to lose, I’d say they weren’t upset, but they were disappointed.

“In the end, I think how we move on from this comes down to our leaders. I told the guys that we have two paths that we can take. We can continue to work hard and do the things you’re capable of doing and get better or you can rest on your roles, and if you rest on your roles, everyone behind you is going to catch you. Of course now for a lot of them, it’s football season, and I think they’ll have a good football season, a good basketball, season, and track and soccer season, hopefully when our time gets close again, they’ll be locked and loaded and be ready to go.”

Underwood’s secret weapon is that every single player is set to return for 2024. The only state-qualifying team to boast such a fact.

Minutes after the state championship game ended, the players already started conversing about what they needed to do to return to Carroll next summer and be one of the final two teams playing again.

“I wouldn’t say the season didn’t end as we wanted it to, obviously though we wanted to win the final, because who wouldn’t want to be state champs, ” Jack Vanfossan said. “But to be able to make the state championship game when no one expected us to be here, there’s nothing to hang our heads about. This is a young team. The future’s so bright for us, but it all comes down to putting the work in during the offseason.”

“Hitting is one of the things we’ll work on,” Ryker Adair said. “You can always improve something with pitching and fielding, but the biggest thing I think is definitely hitting. We struggled at times, especially in bigger situations, and we’re going to work to make sure that we do better next year.”

While the Eagles will have six seniors with Mason Boothby, Vanfossan, Gus Bashore, Luke Siedler, Nick McKenzie, and Sterling Smith on next year’s team, players like Adair and Iowa Hawkeye commit Garrett Luett will be entering just their sophomore season next season. Others who played major roles like Easton Robertson, Lucas Bose, and Nick Hackett will be juniors. Needless to say, the Eagles plan to fly high and be a state tournament competitor for years to come and seemed more than poised to do so.

“We have a really bright future,” Luett said. “Coming back with everyone is going to be awesome. To be able to say that after appearing in the state championship game is almost unheard of, and we’re definitely going to be looking to win it next year.”

“Hopefully, everyone is back on the team, like we expect, and next year we can work on making this game a win instead of a loss,” Adair added.

The juniors this year already have a taste of what the senior leadership role is like after being the most experienced players on the roster. While some haven’t quite wrapped their minds around the senior title yet, they aim to continue what they started and leave their marks in their final year.

“I haven’t really started thinking too much about it, but what I am hoping to do is to leave my mark here,” Jack Vanfossan said. “Not just as an individual, but as a team, I hope I can do my part to help lead these guys, with our other leaders, to hopefully get a state championship. After getting runner-up this year, it would be awesome to turn right around get the title and leave a mark like that.”

This past season was the first time the Eagles had advanced past the state quarterfinals as the Eagles finished the season with a record of 25-4.