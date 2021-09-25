Eagles dominate on homecoming; Vikings upset Bulldogs; Cardinals and Rams earn road wins

“We had a lot of positive things that we can build upon,” Rams coach Corey Faust said. “There are also some things we can clean up, there were some moments where things were a little ugly. There’s still room to improve. ”

A balanced rushing attack helped the Rams cruise by the Huskies as juniors CJ Carter and Tate Mayberry each accounted for two rushing touchdowns. Senior Tyler Boldra and sophomore Kaden Anderson also visited the end zone one time each.

“I thought the offensive line did an awesome job,” Faust said. “They’ve been key for us all year, when they’ve dominated, we’ve had a lot of success and they were able to do that again last night. We’re looking to build a bit more on the run game though. We like the guys we have, but we think we have some other guys that we think can also contribute and help us keep our guys fresh and strengthen our rotation.”

A shutout couldn’t be completed without some great defense of course. Carter also recovered a fumble and junior Ben Batten had an interception for the Rams.

After winning on the road this week, the Rams will look to do it again next week as they go against the Huskies of Winterset (4-1).