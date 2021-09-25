Eagles dominate on homecoming; Vikings upset Bulldogs; Cardinals and Rams earn road wins

AHSTW 47 Riverside 12 : AHSTW ended its three-game skid with an impressive win over Class A No. 4 Riverside in Avoca on senior night.
Prior to this game, the Vikings had only scored 20 points at one point in the season which resulted in a win over IKM-Manning back in week one. This week the Vikings offense exploded for 47 points. Part of that success came from the defense’s success which produced three turnovers and on special teams a blocked punt.
Viking coach G.G. Harris was more than pleased with his team for a job well done.
“Riverside is a really good football team,” Harris said. “We were able to stop their offense often and early and executed our gameplan pretty darn well. Other than one drive in the first quarter we played really sound defense, which helped us keep our offense on the field which has been the opposite story for us most of the year, so it was nice to take the driver’s seat here.”
Getting an upset win over a top-five ranked opponent is one thing in front of your home crowd. Accomplishing this on senior night is another thing for this team, who wouldn’t have it any other way. Harris and the Vikings aren’t going to let this be the season’s peak though.
“It’s the cherry on top,” Harris said. “We don’t want it to be the main focus, but at the same time in a game where you want to honor your senior’s play and effort, and to do what we did here in front of a great atmosphere is truly special.
“Having lost three, every game is a playoff game for us now. From a coach’s standpoint, if we can get one like this, hopefully, it proves to the team that we can turn this season around and at least put ourselves in a position to keep playing football into the playoffs.”
Riverside (4-1) 6 6 0 0 — 12 AHSTW (2-3) 14 19 14 0 — 47
Underwood 70 MVAOCOU 6: Class 1A No. 2 Underwood wrecked the MVAOCOU Rams in Mapleton.
The Eagles dominated this game from the start with 35 first quarter points and after taking a 42-0 lead into the half, the Eagles put up 20 more points in the third quarter to put the game further out of reach.
Helping lead another offensive explosion was senior Joey Anderson who ran for four touchdowns and 189 yards on just five carries. The Eagles as a team ran for 339 yards on just 18 total carries. Junior Alex Ravlin also threw the ball well, going 12 for 16 and 167 yards in the air and throwing for a touchdown.
Underwood will remain on the road next week as they head to Treynor (4-1).
Underwood (5-0) 35 7 20 8 — 70 MVAOCOU (0-5) 0 0 0 6 — 6
Glenwood 42 Des Moines Hoover 0: The Glenwood Rams shut out the Hoover Huskies on the road 42-0.
“We had a lot of positive things that we can build upon,” Rams coach Corey Faust said. “There are also some things we can clean up, there were some moments where things were a little ugly. There’s still room to improve. ”
A balanced rushing attack helped the Rams cruise by the Huskies as juniors CJ Carter and Tate Mayberry each accounted for two rushing touchdowns. Senior Tyler Boldra and sophomore Kaden Anderson also visited the end zone one time each.
“I thought the offensive line did an awesome job,” Faust said. “They’ve been key for us all year, when they’ve dominated, we’ve had a lot of success and they were able to do that again last night. We’re looking to build a bit more on the run game though. We like the guys we have, but we think we have some other guys that we think can also contribute and help us keep our guys fresh and strengthen our rotation.”
A shutout couldn’t be completed without some great defense of course. Carter also recovered a fumble and junior Ben Batten had an interception for the Rams.
After winning on the road this week, the Rams will look to do it again next week as they go against the Huskies of Winterset (4-1).
“We need to be way more physical next Friday,” Faust said. “Winterset is always a well-coached team and plays with a physical style. Our linebackers and secondary will need to take some blocks and really be physical to stop their run game. If we can do that I like our chances to compete with them.”
Glenwood (3-2) 14 7 21 0 — 42 Des Moines Hoover (1-4) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Treynor 34 East Sac County 7: Treynor played the spoiler in East Sac County’s homecoming game as they cruised to their third straight victory.
“I was really pleased with how we played, especially in the first half,” Treynor coach Jeff Casey said. “That was probably the most complete half of football we played in recent memory. Our defense held them to just 10 yards in the first half, special teams did well, and offensively we scored 31 points, had 15 first downs, and just did an awesome job of spreading the ball around. It was a very efficient night.”
The Cardinals scored 21 points in the first quarter to quickly seize control in this game. Part of the offensive explosion came from junior Jaxon Schumacher, who ran for 100 yards on 16 carries and had two touchdowns.
The Cardinals will now prepare for a test as they return home to host Class 1A No. 2 Underwood on Oct. 1 while the Cardinals have played some great opponents this year and in recent years past, Casey says this Underwood team is as good or better than those they’ve played in the past.
“We’ve been hitting a stride in our play that we are pleased with,” Casey said. “We’ve been confident in how we’ve been playing and we’re going to need that on Friday. We’re going to need to figure out all the little details and correct the small things because there’s zero room for errors this week.
“This is one of the most potent teams we’ve seen in a long time with underwood and we’ve played some teams over the past few years like West Sioux and OABCIG who have won state titles. This Underwood team is as good as any of those past teams. We need to do all the little things right.”
Kick off against Underwood is set for 7 p.m.
Treynor (4-1) 21 10 3 0 — 34 East Sac County (0-5) 0 0 0 7 — 7
IKM-Manning 16 Tri-Center 6: The Trojans lost their second straight after falling in a defensive slugfest on the road in Manning.
Four turnovers plagued the Trojan offense as the Trojan offense never was able to find a rhythm. The Trojans will look to end this skid as they return to Neola to host Lawton-Bronson on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.
Tri-Center (2-3) 0 0 6 0 — 6 IKM-Manning (3-2) 0 6 0 10 — 16