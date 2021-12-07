Eagles double down Bobcats

The Heartland Christian basketball teams got their first wins of the season over the Iowa School for the Deaf basketball teams on Tuesday at ISD.

In the girl's game, both teams’ defense made it difficult to score as just 35 total points were scored amongst these two teams battling for their first win of the season. Heartland’s full-court defense created turnovers that kept the Eagles in front for most of the game.

With 12 seconds remaining the Eagles had a free throw waived off due to a lane violation thus giving the ball to the Bobcats with a one-point advantage. During the inbound, the Bobcats lost control of the dribble causing the ball to roll past half court and Madelyn Jundt hit a shot at the buzzer to help the Eagles escape with the 18-17 win.

“ISD played a heck of a game and frankly they outplayed us at the end,” Heartland girls coach John Stile said. “The play at the end of the game only happens once in a lifetime. However, we found a way to win here. The girls stuck together, they never gave up. Our defense did well, it kept us in the game, we need to work on our offense though.”

Jundt admitted it was a little nerve wrecking to take the buzzer-beating shot.

“It was kind of terrifying at first,” Jundt said. “The ball just kept rolling down the court and I was wondering, is she going to pick it up? She didn’t so I took it and I’m so happy I made it. Out of all the shots I took, I’m glad I made that one, and it was a buzzer-beater, I’m still really excited about it.”

Jundt led the Eagles with eight points, while ISD’s Kalista Nipper led all scorers with 14 points.

Heartland Christian (1-3) 6 4 0 8 – 18

Iowa Deaf (0-1) 3 3 2 9 – 17

Heartland Christian: Madelyn Jundt 8, Vanessa Nava 4, McKenna McCord 2, Grace Steinmetz 2, Sudana Khol 2

Iowa Deaf: Kalista Nipper 14, Hope Murapa 3

Eagle boys soar by Bobcats

The boys' game was a much different scenario as the Eagles' defense turned into offense as the Eagles ran out to an early lead thanks to some quick steals and transition offense.

The Eagles started the game on an 18-3 run and never looked back from that point onward. Three Eagles players scored double figures to lead the offensive attack. Matt Stile led the way with 13 points, Colton Brennan was right behind him with 12 points, and Anthony Khol added another 11 points for the Eagles.

Gregory Kazeba scored all 14 points for the Bobcats.

Both Eagle teams will return to the court and seek their second win of the year as they host Riverside on Thursday at the Iowa West Fieldhouse, the girls game will start at 6 p.m. the boys will begin around 7:30 p.m.

Heartland Christian (2-2) 18 13 16 5 – 52

Iowa Deaf (0-1) 3 7 2 2 – 14

Heartland Christian: Matt Stile 13, Colton Brennan 12, Anthony Khol 11, Max King 6, Gavin Andersen 5, Levi Anderson 3, Dylan Sharp 2

Iowa Deaf: Gregory Kazeba 14