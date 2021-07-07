Eagles escape Cardinals

Class 2A No. 9 Underwood softball escaped an upset-minded Treynor team 7-6 on Wednesday night in a regional quarterfinal game.

“When it comes to the postseason it’s one and done,” Underwood head coach Lea Crouse said. “You just got to find a way to win the game. As long as you can do that, even if it may not look great or the best game we’ve played, finding a way to win is what you have to do in the postseason, and we found a way tonight.”

The Cardinals struck first as senior Stella Umphreys hit a solo homer over the fence for the early lead. The Eagles battled back in the bottom half of the second inning to take a 2-1 lead over Treynor.

The Cardinals had an answer of their own as Umphreys hit a two-out RBI double to knot the game back up at 2-2 midway through the third inning. The Eagles kept the chain effect going, with an RBI single from senior Allie Robertson.

“We play very relaxed at the plate,” Robertson said. “We’ve all been hitting very well throughout the season so we just go up to the plate with confidence.”

Robertson finished the game with two hits and two RBIs which led the team. Her senior teammate Payton Cook led the Eagles with three hits.