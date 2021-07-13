 Skip to main content
Eagles fly to state tournament
Eagles fly to state tournament

Underwood senior Payton Cook (8) and sophomore Ali Fletcher (3) high five in Friday’s regional tournament game in Underwood. Underwood is headed to state after defeating West Monona on Monday. 

Class 2A No. 9 Underwood softball and West Monona were tied at 2-2 after four innings in Monday's regional championship when sophomore Ali Fletcher blasted a two-out double and scored on a single from Payton Cook to give the Eagles the lead en route to a 4-2 victory at home.

Neither team scored for the first three innings when West Monona added a pair of runs in the top of the fourth to take the lead. Underwood tied the game in the fourth with two runs before taking the lead in the fifth.

The Eagles plated an insurance run in the sixth and held West Monona scoreless for the victory.

The win earned Underwood a spot in the state tournament, where they will play an undecided opponent on Monday in Fort Dodge.

Senior Maccy Vanfossan sparked the Eagles in the bottom of the fourth with a two-out, two-RBI double to tie the game before Cook drove in the go-ahead run in the fifth.

Fletcher was also responsible for the insurance run in the sixth with another two-out RBI single.

Fletcher ended up going 3 for 4 at the plate with two doubles and one RBI.

Cook went 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Pierce and Vanfossan each had one hit.

Pierce also pitched all seven innings where she allowed two runs, one of which was earned on five hits while striking out four batters.

West Monona (25-10) 000 200 0 -- 2 5 1

Underwood (26-3) 000 211 0 -- 4 8 2

