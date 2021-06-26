Eagles’ late surge pushes by Yellow Jackets

Class 2A No. 8 Underwood used a key fifth and sixth inning to put away the Thomas Jefferson softball team 11-0 in six innings on Saturday at the Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex.
The Eagles first surge came in the second as the Eagles connected for four hits to cash in three runs to take the early lead. The Eagles added one more in the top of the third after a Yellow Jackets error in the outfield to make their lead 4-0 which is exactly how Underwood coach Leah Crouse wanted her team to start this game.
“We came in knowing we had to hit the ball and that’s what we did,” Crouse said. “We also talked about staying consistent, we’ve been kind of up and down with our hitting. Some games we’ve struggled at the plate, we just got to find ways to put the ball in play and force the fielders to make plays, and that’s what we did today.”
The fifth inning proved vital as well as Underwood doubled its lead after pushing four runs across to go up 8-0. The Eagles poured on three more in the sixth inning to go up 11-0 and end the game one inning early.
“We knew we had to be aggressive right away,” Senior catcher Maddie Pierce said. “Right at the first pitch our goal was to attack right away and it felt good to do just that.
“In our last game against St. Albert we struggled to get hits, so to come out here and get the hits felt really good. It’s a great confidence builder.”
Pierce led the Eagles with four hits, her teammates Taylor Nelson and Ella Pierce each had three hits for Underwood.
In addition to the late game scoring surge, senior pitcher Ella Pierce allowed just one hit and struck out nine batters to minimize the Jacket’s chances to score. That and the defense again, with no errors kept T.J. in check.
“I know if I pitch great it makes things a lot easier on our defense especially,” senior pitcher Ella Pierce said. “Even if they hit the ball I know they’re ready and right there. We don’t just rely on good pitching or one specific person, it’s everyone out here contributing.”
For Thomas Jefferson, despite getting just one hit in this game, plenty of players get on base. Anderson and the team look to work over these next couple to try to find a way to turn the runners into runs on the scoreboard.
“We just couldn’t get runners home again,” Anderson said. “We have a string of conference games coming up now so we talked about how we’re going to work more on our hitting and try to adjust to different speeds, different pitches so we can hopefully get more of those timely hits.”
Thomas Jefferson will play Class 3A No. 14 Sioux City Heelan for their next game on Monday for a Missouri River Conference doubleheader. Game one will be at 5:30 p.m.