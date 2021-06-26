Eagles’ late surge pushes by Yellow Jackets

Class 2A No. 8 Underwood used a key fifth and sixth inning to put away the Thomas Jefferson softball team 11-0 in six innings on Saturday at the Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex.

The Eagles first surge came in the second as the Eagles connected for four hits to cash in three runs to take the early lead. The Eagles added one more in the top of the third after a Yellow Jackets error in the outfield to make their lead 4-0 which is exactly how Underwood coach Leah Crouse wanted her team to start this game.

“We came in knowing we had to hit the ball and that’s what we did,” Crouse said. “We also talked about staying consistent, we’ve been kind of up and down with our hitting. Some games we’ve struggled at the plate, we just got to find ways to put the ball in play and force the fielders to make plays, and that’s what we did today.”

The fifth inning proved vital as well as Underwood doubled its lead after pushing four runs across to go up 8-0. The Eagles poured on three more in the sixth inning to go up 11-0 and end the game one inning early.

“We knew we had to be aggressive right away,” Senior catcher Maddie Pierce said. “Right at the first pitch our goal was to attack right away and it felt good to do just that.