Eagles soar at conference

Heartland Christian’s Max King soared during the Frontier Conference meet on Thursday winning a conference championship in 100-meter hurdles and setting school records in the 300 hurdles and the 1600-meter relay.

His performance led the Eagles to a fifth-place team finish.

The girls also had a successful meet finishing in eighth place as a team.

“(We did) fairly well. It was good to get out and go to a day meet,” head coach Just Steinmetz said. “The weather was nice except for the wind. Max King got that conference championship. He went out and had a good race and had a personal best on it also.”

Besides winning the 100 hurdles with a time of 20.28 seconds, King placed third in the 300 hurdles with a 47.89 and was part of the 1600 relay which earned bronze with a time of 4:02.04. Other members of that relay were Luke Anderson, Colton Brennan and Jim Kunkle.

“I’ve had (King) one year in junior high and then he didn’t go back out until last year and that last year got canceled so really he’s almost like brand new to track again. He just keeps improving as the season goes.”

Kunkle also placed second in the 200 with a time of 25.75 and fifth in the high jump after clearing 5 feet, 2 inches.