Eagles top Trojans

Class 2A No. 9 Underwood softball defeated Tri-Center for the fourth time this season on Friday in Underwood, this time in the regional semifinal game 11-2.

The Eagle’s first two runs came from wild pitches in the second inning. The Trojans eventually answered in the top of the fourth inning with a run. After letting a team hang around in their quarterfinal game, Crouse and the Eagles wanted to answer quickly to remain in control.

“We came into this game reminding everyone, this game is do or die,” Eagles coach Lea Crouse said. “We came into this game with that mentality of don’t hold anything back, this could be our last game so let’s play hard for ourselves and the seven seniors that we have.”

The Eagles came up with a big answer to take back any lost momentum with a five-run fourth inning. Highlighted by senior Ella Pierce hitting a two-RBI double and her twin sister senior Maddie Pierce followed with a deep hit to left field for a three-RBI double to put Underwood in full control.

“Every time our opponent goes on a run, we just say we need to outscore them,” Maddie Pierce said. “We definitely did that in this game and I was very impressed with our hitting overall and our defense to deny them any more chances at a run.”