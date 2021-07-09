Eagles top Trojans

Class 2A No. 9 Underwood softball defeated Tri-Center for the fourth time this season on Friday in Underwood, this time in the regional semifinal game 11-2.
The Eagle’s first two runs came from wild pitches in the second inning. The Trojans eventually answered in the top of the fourth inning with a run. After letting a team hang around in their quarterfinal game, Crouse and the Eagles wanted to answer quickly to remain in control.
“We came into this game reminding everyone, this game is do or die,” Eagles coach Lea Crouse said. “We came into this game with that mentality of don’t hold anything back, this could be our last game so let’s play hard for ourselves and the seven seniors that we have.”
The Eagles came up with a big answer to take back any lost momentum with a five-run fourth inning. Highlighted by senior Ella Pierce hitting a two-RBI double and her twin sister senior Maddie Pierce followed with a deep hit to left field for a three-RBI double to put Underwood in full control.
“Every time our opponent goes on a run, we just say we need to outscore them,” Maddie Pierce said. “We definitely did that in this game and I was very impressed with our hitting overall and our defense to deny them any more chances at a run.”
The Eagles tacked on three more after senior Taylor Nelson connected for a two-RBI triple. Another runner would score to make it 11-2 Underwood. The Trojans forced the Eagles to strand a runner at third to prolong the game to at least six innings.
However, the Trojans wouldn’t score any more runs as the Underwood defense held the Trojans to just three hits.
“We knew they wanted just as much as we did,” Eagles pitcher Ella Pierce said. “We knew we had to come in and get the hits and make the plays right from the beginning. We just went out and played our style and kept things really simple.”
Ella Pierce got the win as she pitched through all seven innings. She struck out nine batters.
Sophomore Ali Fletcher led the charge for the Eagles with three hits. Nelson and Ella Pierce had two hits. Maddie Pierce led the team with three RBIs.
Underwood now moves on to the regional final to face the winner of West Monona and Hinton for a chance to return to state for the second straight year, at 7p.m. on Monday.
Senior Ella Peirce and the Eagles know it’s going to take another strong performance to get the job done and get back to Rodgers Park.
“We know it takes a lot of effort and grit,” Ella Pierce said. “We want to show our eighth graders what everyone else went through and show them that they can go back to state and do exactly what we did last year.”
Tri-Center (7-19) 000 110 0 -- 2
Underwood (25-3) 030 530 0 -- 11