Eagles, Trojans move to semis; Cardinals fall in quarters

Underwood’s third inning started with two fielding errors in the infield. Another error forced in a run that gave Underwood a 2-1 lead.

Boothby tripled to open the first for the Eagles. He came in to score on a sacrifice fly to tie the score.

Underwood freshman Jack Vanfossan started the game on the mound and pitched six innings. He allowed two runs, one of which was earned on six hits while striking out seven batters.

Tri-Center senior Leyton Nelson started the game on the mound and pitched six innings, only allowing one hit and one walk while striking out nine batters.

Eighth grader Cael Corrin came in to close the last inning, where he allowed no hits and no walks.

Senior Ethan Alfers led the Trojans going 2 for 2 from the plate with a double. Senior Trent Kozeal went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Senior Mason Rohatsch went 1 for 3 with an RBI and senior Kaden McDermott went 1 for 2.

The Trojans stole four bases as a team.

Clarinda got out to a hot start scoring four in the third and two in the second for the win.