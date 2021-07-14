Eagles, Trojans move to semis; Cardinals fall in quarters

Class 2A No. 6 Underwood and Class 1A No. 10 Tri-Center baseball stayed alive in Tuesday's home substate quarterfinal matchups with Underwood defeating Shenandoah 6-2 and Tri-Center sweeping West Harrison 6-0.
Not all teams ended the night celebrating, as Trenoy saw its season come to an end in a 6-1 loss to Clarinda in the quarterfinals at Underwood.
Shenandoah and Underwood were tied at 2-2 entering the bottom of the fifth when the Eagles rattled off four runs to clinch the win.
Both teams scored a run in the first inning, and Underwood took the lead with a solo run in the third.
Shenandoah tied the game in the top of the fifth before Underwood ran away in the bottom half.
A single by Easton Eledge opened the bottom of the fifth inning against Shenandoah starting pitcher Jade Spangler, just the second hit Spangler had given up to that point. A fielding error on what could have been a double play followed, giving the Eagles runners at first and second. Number nine hitter Josh Ravlin laid down a sacrifice bunt, and then consecutive singles by Mason Boothby and Coby Fink scored a run each. A couple of walks followed. The first was intentional, and the second forced in a run. Kaiden Rodenburg followed with a groundout that brought in another run giving Underwood a 6-2 advantage.
Underwood’s third inning started with two fielding errors in the infield. Another error forced in a run that gave Underwood a 2-1 lead.
Boothby tripled to open the first for the Eagles. He came in to score on a sacrifice fly to tie the score.
Underwood freshman Jack Vanfossan started the game on the mound and pitched six innings. He allowed two runs, one of which was earned on six hits while striking out seven batters.
Tri-Center senior Leyton Nelson started the game on the mound and pitched six innings, only allowing one hit and one walk while striking out nine batters.
Eighth grader Cael Corrin came in to close the last inning, where he allowed no hits and no walks.
Senior Ethan Alfers led the Trojans going 2 for 2 from the plate with a double. Senior Trent Kozeal went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
Senior Mason Rohatsch went 1 for 3 with an RBI and senior Kaden McDermott went 1 for 2.
The Trojans stole four bases as a team.
Clarinda got out to a hot start scoring four in the third and two in the second for the win.
Treynor only managed three hits and saw its lone run come off a home run from sophomore Jaxon Schumacher in the final inning. Schumacher was responsible for two of the three hits, with freshman Charlie Schrage adding a single.