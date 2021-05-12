Eagles win Tri-Center Girls Trojan Relays

Underwood girls track built some momentum headed into the postseason next week winning the Tri-Center Girls Trojan Relays on Monday after scoring 98 points.
The Eagles were led by Jordyn Reimer who scored 12.5 points after placing third in the long jump with a distance of 16 feet and running on three relays. She was on the 1600-meter relay which won with a time of 4:17.22, the 800 relay which was runner up with a time of 1:53.89 and the 400 shuttle hurdle relay which was second with a 1:12.05.
Alizabeth Jacobsen, Zoe Rus and Hailey Hartin all scored more than 10 points for Underwood.
Treynor finished in second with 87 points, Tri-Center was fourth with 64, Riverside came in fifth with 63, AHSTW took eighth with 42 and St. Albert scored 29 for 10th.
Tri-Center's Peyton Pogge led all athletes with 21 points.
Pogge won the 400 with a 1:02.74 and the 800 with a 2:27.54. She also led the Trojans to a fourth-place finish in the 3200 relay with a 10:55.84.
St. Albert was led in scoring by Lauren Williams. She placed second in the 400 hurdles with a 1:10.48 and helped three relays to fourth-place finishes.
Carly McKeever, Allie Petry, Brenna Smith, Kaylee Epperson, Pearl Reisz, Reese Duncan and Lydia Sherrill were the other point scorers for the Saintes.
Heartland Christian track was also in action on Monday at the Fremont-Mills Invite.
The girls finished in ninth place after Hannah Steinmetz placed fifth in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:29a and sixth in the 800 and 3000.
The boys placed fifth.
Jim Kunkle broke a school record in the long jump with a leap of 5-10 placing third.
Knuckle was part of the 800 sprint medley which broke a school record with a time of 1:49.16.
St. Albert tennis is in action next at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the state qualifying meet.