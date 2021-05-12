Eagles win Tri-Center Girls Trojan Relays

Underwood girls track built some momentum headed into the postseason next week winning the Tri-Center Girls Trojan Relays on Monday after scoring 98 points.

The Eagles were led by Jordyn Reimer who scored 12.5 points after placing third in the long jump with a distance of 16 feet and running on three relays. She was on the 1600-meter relay which won with a time of 4:17.22, the 800 relay which was runner up with a time of 1:53.89 and the 400 shuttle hurdle relay which was second with a 1:12.05.

Alizabeth Jacobsen, Zoe Rus and Hailey Hartin all scored more than 10 points for Underwood.

Treynor finished in second with 87 points, Tri-Center was fourth with 64, Riverside came in fifth with 63, AHSTW took eighth with 42 and St. Albert scored 29 for 10th.

Tri-Center's Peyton Pogge led all athletes with 21 points.

Pogge won the 400 with a 1:02.74 and the 800 with a 2:27.54. She also led the Trojans to a fourth-place finish in the 3200 relay with a 10:55.84.

St. Albert was led in scoring by Lauren Williams. She placed second in the 400 hurdles with a 1:10.48 and helped three relays to fourth-place finishes.