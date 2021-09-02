Eagles XC ready to run after long wait

The Underwood Eagles cross country season is up and running. Underwood is ready to race after two postponed races.

The Eagles are ready to see what is in store for 2021.

On the girl’s side, Underwood returns two individual state qualifiers. Those runners are sophomores Jordyn Reimer and Georgia Paulsen.

Eagles coach Eric Hjelle said he hopes to see more great things come those girls’ way and see the others improve off last year as well.

“Georgia had a great season last year and finished 15th at state last year,” 20th-year Hjelle said. “Jordyn also earned a trip to state last year so we’re expecting big things from those two and it would be nice to see both of them get back to state. Phoebe Wilson also comes back as a senior and put in a lot of great summer miles for us, and I’m excited to see how she does. As a team though we just want to improve throughout the year and see where it takes us.”

On the boys’ side, the Eagles return two-time state qualifier, Bryce Patten, among others.