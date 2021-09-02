 Skip to main content
Eagles XC ready to run after long wait
Eagles XC ready to run after long wait

20200913_spo_girlsxc_8

Underwood’s Georgia Paulson (70) nears the finish line during the varsity girls race in the Lewis Central Cross Country Invite on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

 THE DAILY NONPAREIL, JOE SHEARER

The Underwood Eagles cross country season is up and running. Underwood is ready to race after two postponed races.

The Eagles are ready to see what is in store for 2021.

On the girl’s side, Underwood returns two individual state qualifiers. Those runners are sophomores Jordyn Reimer and Georgia Paulsen.

Eagles coach Eric Hjelle said he hopes to see more great things come those girls’ way and see the others improve off last year as well.

“Georgia had a great season last year and finished 15th at state last year,” 20th-year Hjelle said. “Jordyn also earned a trip to state last year so we’re expecting big things from those two and it would be nice to see both of them get back to state. Phoebe Wilson also comes back as a senior and put in a lot of great summer miles for us, and I’m excited to see how she does. As a team though we just want to improve throughout the year and see where it takes us.”

On the boys’ side, the Eagles return two-time state qualifier, Bryce Patten, among others.

“Bryce made state his freshman year but missed out in his sophomore year, but he had a great track season in the spring as well, so we’re excited to see what he does this year,” Hjelle said. “We also have Clayton Luett coming in as a senior for us, another senior who transferred over here from Logan-Magnolia is Hagen Heistand, I’m eager to see how they do as well. Blake Allen had a solid freshman year so I’m looking for him to take some big steps this year.

“We got a lot of new faces this season for the boys, but I feel that we have a squad that can finish in the upper half of the conference, it mostly depends of course on how we progress throughout the year.”

The Eagles flew over to Logan for a 16-team event on Thursday, where they look forward to seeing what 2021 could have in store for them. With returning state qualifiers on both teams, the Eagles are eager to race and see how they stack against the competition as the year goes on.

“Our returning runners have a contagious work ethic,” Hjelle said. “When the other runners see the others working hard and want to get to the state level as well, they work hard too. I think that’s the biggest benefit of having a few state qualifiers back is just how their work ethic and toughness and what it takes to get through a cross country season, those things can really rub off on the others and has so far.”

