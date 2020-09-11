 Skip to main content
Early turnovers plague Yellow Jackets against S.C. North
Turnovers led to an unfavorable result Friday for Thomas Jefferson.

The Yellow Jackets turned the ball over three times in the first quarter against Sioux City North at Wickersham Stadium, allowing the Stars to take a 24-0 first-quarter lead. North finished with a convincing 55-7 triumph.

North quarterback Gavin Hauge threw five touchdowns in the contest with two going to Evan Helvig and three to Dante Hansen.

T.J. got on the scoreboard in the third quarter with a four-yard touchdown run from Devon Bovee.

T.J. coach Brant Anderson said the Jackets must take better care of the football moving forward.

“Turnovers put us in a hole, and we’re just not in a very good position where we can fight out of a hole,” Anderson said. “Three turnovers for a game is too many, let alone the first quarter. We’ve got to clean that up, and we’ve got to reshuffle some things.

“We got a little going in the second half there; we just have to be able to do that at the beginning instead of waiting until the end. We’ve got some adjustments to make. There’s nowhere to go but up.”

T.J. will play host to Ankeny Friday at Wickersham Stadium.

Sioux City North (2-1, 1-0) 24 21 7 3 – 55

Thomas Jefferson (0-2, 0-1) 0 0 7 0 – 7

SCN: Brady Wavrunek 8 run (Jack Lloyd kick)

SCN: Dante Hansen 41 interception return (Lloyd kick)

SCN: Hansen 47 pass from Gavin Hauge (Lloyd kick)

SCN: Lloyd FG 45

SCN: Evan Helvig 62 pass from Hauge (Lloyd kick)

SCN: Hansen 43 pass from Hauge (Lloyd kick)

SCN: Helvig 14 pass from Hauge (Lloyd kick)

SCN: Hansen 33 pass from Hauge (Lloyd kick)

TJ: Devon Bovee 4 run (kick)

SCN: Lloyd FG

