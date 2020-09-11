Early turnovers plague Yellow Jackets against S.C. North

Thomas Jefferson quarterback Austin Schubert (12) is pursued by Sioux City North’s Austin McClain (11) and Marquan Velasquez (56) during the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Thomas Jefferson’s Devon Bovee (3) rushes the ball during the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Thomas Jefferson’s Devon Bovee, top left, is tackled by Sioux City North players during a run in the second quarter on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Thomas Jefferson’s Austin Schubert, bottom right, and Braetyn Couse (13) tackle Sioux City North’s Desmond Grace II (17) in the backfield during the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Thomas Jefferson’s Austin Schubert (12) and MacKinley Meisel (51) hone in on Sioux City North’s Brady Wavrunek (28) as he rushes the ball during the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Thomas Jefferson quarterback Austin Schubert (12) throws while under pressure from Sioux City North’s Beau Johnson (82) and Jayston Paulson (44) during the second quarter on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Thomas Jefferson’s Konnor Stanfill (32) grabs Sioux City North’s Desmond Grace II (17) by the jersey during the second quarter on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Sioux City North’s Brady Wavrunek (28) rushes for a touchdown during the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Thomas Jefferson head coach Brant Anderson communicates with his staff via headset during the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Thomas Jefferson quarterback Austin Schubert (12) is pressured by Sioux City North’s Jayston Paulson (44) during the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Thomas Jefferson’s Kaden McCabe (77) tries to tackle Sioux City North’s Brady Wavrunek (28) during the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Thomas Jefferson’s Reese Schlotfeld (2) trips up Sioux City North’s Desmond Grace II (17) during the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Thomas Jefferson’s Braetyn Couse, left, and Austin Schubert, right, tackle Sioux City North’s Brady Wavrunek (28) during the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Sioux City North’s Evan Helvig (9) and Austin McClain (11) tackle Thomas Jefferson’s Devon Bovee (3) during the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Sioux City North’s Evan Helvig (9) chases down Thomas Jefferson’s J.J. Johanns (6) during the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Thomas Jefferson’s Konnor Stanfill (32) chases down Sioux City North’s Desmond Grace II (17) during the second quarter on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Turnovers led to an unfavorable result Friday for Thomas Jefferson.
The Yellow Jackets turned the ball over three times in the first quarter against Sioux City North at Wickersham Stadium, allowing the Stars to take a 24-0 first-quarter lead. North finished with a convincing 55-7 triumph.
North quarterback Gavin Hauge threw five touchdowns in the contest with two going to Evan Helvig and three to Dante Hansen.
T.J. got on the scoreboard in the third quarter with a four-yard touchdown run from Devon Bovee.
T.J. coach Brant Anderson said the Jackets must take better care of the football moving forward.
“Turnovers put us in a hole, and we’re just not in a very good position where we can fight out of a hole,” Anderson said. “Three turnovers for a game is too many, let alone the first quarter. We’ve got to clean that up, and we’ve got to reshuffle some things.
“We got a little going in the second half there; we just have to be able to do that at the beginning instead of waiting until the end. We’ve got some adjustments to make. There’s nowhere to go but up.”
T.J. will play host to Ankeny Friday at Wickersham Stadium.
Sioux City North (2-1, 1-0) 24 21 7 3 – 55