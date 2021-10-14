Eichhorn’s record day wins Hawkeye 10, Glenwood teams take 1st and 2nd

Lewis Central sophomore Ethan Eichhorn broke his previous school record to claim first place in the Hawkeye 10 meet on Thursday in Glenwood.
Eichhorn became just the second LC individual conference champion since Edd Croson in 1976. Eichhorn beat the school record for the fastest time, which he set earlier this year in Ames. The previous record was 15:56 and Eichhorn bested it by three seconds.
While Eichorn had a historic day, plenty of Titans had a big day in the conference meet.
“Ethan ran smooth and looked really comfortable out there,” Titans coach Taylor May said. “Overall, everyone ran great tonight. Glenwood is a very good team and has been all year so we were very happy with our guys finishing as the runner-up here. Anytime you have four all-conference runners, it’s a good day.”
Sophomore Kade Diercks, sophomore Luke Woltmann and junior Logan Fuller joined Eichhorn as all-Hawkeye 10 Conference selections as all four finished within the top 20.
The Lewis Central girls team finished ninth overall with Maya Humlicek placing as L.C. ‘s top finisher in 16th with a time of 20:40.
The Glenwood Rams boy cross country team claimed the Hawkeye 10 championship topping Lewis Central by 19 points.
The Rams had three runners place within the top 10 and five within the top 20. Sophomore Bryant Keller was the Ram’s top finisher at second place with a time of 16:20 in is a personal best for him.
Liam Hays wasn’t too far behind as the sophomore placed sixth with his sophomore teammate Andrew Smith right behind him in seventh.
Glenwood coach Todd Peverill was pleased with how his whole team ran and even saw great results outside of his varsity runners.
“We definitely felt geared up to do it this year,” Peverill said. “Hats off to Lewis Central though they really pushed us and really started coming into their own towards the end of this year. Bryant ran great today and ran a personal best today. Liam has really been coming on strong here at the end of the year, and Andrew Smith has been absent most of the year because he’s been recovering from an injury so it was really good to see him come out and do what he did.
“Otherwise we had to of our JV guys run really well, they would have medaled had they ran varsity so they might be running some varsity next week. Really, everyone ran a great race and we’re very happy to claim the conference title.”
The Glenwood girls team was also very close to taking the conference title as well but fell just four points short to Harlan.
Leading the charge for the Rams was Madelyn Berglund who finished ninth overall with a time of 20:01. Rounding out the top 10 was senior Rachel Mullennax at 10th, her freshman teammate, Breckyn Petersen, was right behind her in 11th. Rounding out the top 20, freshman Brooklyn Schultz placed 13th for Glenwood and Kate Hughes placed 19th.
“I’m so thrilled with how the girls ran,” Rams girls coach Marrisa Klindt said. “I told them, I’m so lucky to coach you guys. From middle school to varsity, they’re such an awesome group of girls. It’s super exciting to see how hard they worked and now see it pay off on our home course especially with how much youth we have on our team.”
The St. Albert cross country team also had a good day as the boys team placed fourth and the girls team placed fifth.
The top finisher for the Falcons was Collin Lillie at fourth with a time of 16:33. Next best finisher was Haydn Piskorski in 14th. For the Saintes, freshman Tyler Tingley earned a top 10 finish at ninth with a time of 20:21 and Carly McKeever was the other Sainte who finished within the top 20 as the junior placed 12th.
Seeing his teams each earn a top-five finish was very pleasing for St. Albert coach Russ Sindelar.
“When you’re going up against these 2A and 3A schools it’s not a bad place to be,” Sindelar said. “To clinch top five spots for both teams was very admirable. Collin and Haydn both ran well and I was proud of how they placed and earned medals. Tyler has just been a very tough runner this year and seeing her and Carly finish strong was great to see. We like how everyone is running as we get ready for districts.”
Listed below are the team results.
Boys Team results
1 Glenwood 52
2 Lewis Central 71
3 Kuemper Catholic 111
4 St. Albert 134
5 Clarinda 145
6 Shenandoah 152
7 Atlantic 170
8 Denison-Schleswig 182
9 Harlan 213
10 Red Oak 235
11 Creston 237
Girls Team Results
1 Harlan 55
2 Glenwood 59
3 Clarinda 84
4 Atlantic 103
5 St. Albert 140
6 Creston 172
7 Denison-Schleswig 208
8 Kuemper Catholic 210
9 Lewis Central 221
10 Shenandoah 239
11 Red Oak 268