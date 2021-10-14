Eichhorn’s record day wins Hawkeye 10, Glenwood teams take 1st and 2nd

Liam Hays wasn’t too far behind as the sophomore placed sixth with his sophomore teammate Andrew Smith right behind him in seventh.

Glenwood coach Todd Peverill was pleased with how his whole team ran and even saw great results outside of his varsity runners.

“We definitely felt geared up to do it this year,” Peverill said. “Hats off to Lewis Central though they really pushed us and really started coming into their own towards the end of this year. Bryant ran great today and ran a personal best today. Liam has really been coming on strong here at the end of the year, and Andrew Smith has been absent most of the year because he’s been recovering from an injury so it was really good to see him come out and do what he did.

“Otherwise we had to of our JV guys run really well, they would have medaled had they ran varsity so they might be running some varsity next week. Really, everyone ran a great race and we’re very happy to claim the conference title.”

The Glenwood girls team was also very close to taking the conference title as well but fell just four points short to Harlan.