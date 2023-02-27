Abraham Lincoln High School esports team faced off against Florida’s St. John Lutheran School for their first Valorant matchup of the spring season on Thursday, February 23rd.

Valorant is a first person shooter, or FPS, that is played in games of 13 rounds. The object depending on which side you are on is to either detonate the explosive “SPIKE”, or stop the SPIKE from detonating, while taking down the entire enemy team also guarantees a victory in that round.

Abraham Lincoln High School put on an amazing showing, winning 11 of the 13 rounds. Peakz and Froggy3k both had a 33.3 percent kill participation. Webjis facilitated the win with 6 kills, 13 assists, and 7 plants of the spike.

DANIDAVITO and BlueshellMK rounded the team off with a very nice 3.28 and 3.2 KDA (kills, deaths, assists score) respectively. AL’s next matchup will put the team to the test when they face off against Oakwood School on March 2nd at 3:30pm.

You can watch all of the Abraham Lincoln eSports action at cbalesports on Twitch or follow them on twitter @CBALHSEsports for match results.