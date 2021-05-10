Evers scores two as Jackets sting Saintes

St. Albert girls soccer looked to be in control in Monday’s home game against Thomas Jefferson after senior midfielder Makenna Shepard scored a goal in the first 10 minutes, but the Yellow Jackets scored the next three to take the 3-1 victory.
Thomas Jefferson head coach Mark Royer admitted he didn’t quite know what the difference was between Monday’s win and a previous loss as of late.
Coming into the game the Yellow Jackets were 1-4 in their last five games.
“The first 10 or 15 minutes I would say, ‘eh,’” Royer said about his team’s performance. “Something happened and I don’t know what play it was but all of a sudden the next five or six kind of started and the last five or six it started turning and the last 10 or 15 it really turned.
“We put them on their heels. They weren’t pressing as much. We didn’t change anything we just took it.”
T.J. freshman defender Taryn Gant scored the equalizer in the first half leading to a big change in momentum.
Junior forward Abby Evers scored the go-ahead goal in the 54th minute and scored an insurance goal in the 73rd to ice the game.
“I think that goal by Taryn really kind of took some starch out of them,” Royer said.
Evers said the team felt some pressure coming into the game knowing it was the last Council Bluffs team on the schedule.
She also gave credit to the entire team.
“It’s awesome,” she said. “We’ve had a super busy week and weekend. We knew coming out this was our last city game and we really needed to bring it and we did.
“... Our goalie Hannah did amazing. Our whole backline really got it up there and we knew we had to finish to get ahead. That second goal felt awesome and that third one just topped it off.”
St. Albert head coach Chris Hughes also thought the goal equalizer seemed to get the Saintes discouraged and a little frazzled.
“After we gave up a goal the team kind of fell apart a little bit,” he said. “Everybody just decided to go back to rushing with the ball. Not looking at where we were going with the ball. We’re young we just really need to grow up. We need to do the right thing.”
Royer hopes the win gives Thomas Jefferson momentum headed into the later part of the season. The Yellow Jackets host Sioux City West tonight and Logan-Magnolia on Friday.
“It’s huge. You’ve beaten a good program. They’re a name program,” Royer said. “They play a tough schedule just like we do. We’re playing everyone tough and we just can’t seem to get people. After what we’ve gone through the last three weeks with injuries we’re starting to get them back and the kids are playing through injuries and they’re starting to get healthier.”
Royer specifically pointed to his defense and senior goalkeeper Hannah Belt as standout performers.
Junior forward Lexi Smith finished with one assist and Belt recorded nine saves.
Thomas Jefferson (6-6) 1 2 — 3
St. Albert (5-6) 1 0 — 1
Falcons pull away in second half
The St. Albert boys soccer team and Thomas Jefferson were locked in a tight battle for the opening moments of the game but the Falcons finally put the ball in the back of the net in the 20th minute sparking the offense.
St. Albert scored two goals in the first and added three more in the third.
“We played much better in the second half,” St. Albert head coach Todd Tarbox said. “The first half we were okay. The second half we started to find our wide play a lot more. That helped open up things in the middle. Overall I was happy. We were able to get a lot of guys that don’t get a whole lot of playing time into the game tonight.”
The victory held special significance for the Falcons coming on senior night.
Freshman Brayden Shepard scored the first goal for the Falcons in the 20th minute, senior defender Eric Matthai scored in the 36th minute, the Yellow Jackets had an own goal in the 41st minute, senior Sam Wilber found the back of the net in the 55th minute and sophomore defender David Helton capped the scoring with a goal in the 60th minute.
Despite the loss, Thomas Jefferson’s head coach Carlos Silva said he was happy with how his team performed.
“The first half was very close and back-and-forth,” he said. “Both defenses were coming up big on both sides. The first half was just really tight.”
Carlos said senior goalkeeper Angel Silva and freshman forward Allan Nataren were two of the main players that stood out to Silva.
Tarbox pointed to changing the style of play in the second half as the catalyst in the second half.
Getting the win against a city opponent was also big for the Falcons.
“We had a heartbreaking loss to A.L. so that wasn’t a great start to the city campaign,” he said. “It’s nice to get a city win anything. We have Lewis Central next week so we’re hoping to come out and ready to play that.”
Tarbox was happy about his defense’s performance and that of his seniors.
Thomas Jefferson (0-13) 0 0 — 0
St. Albert (8-5) 2 3 — 5