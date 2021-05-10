Evers scores two as Jackets sting Saintes

She also gave credit to the entire team.

“It’s awesome,” she said. “We’ve had a super busy week and weekend. We knew coming out this was our last city game and we really needed to bring it and we did.

“... Our goalie Hannah did amazing. Our whole backline really got it up there and we knew we had to finish to get ahead. That second goal felt awesome and that third one just topped it off.”

St. Albert head coach Chris Hughes also thought the goal equalizer seemed to get the Saintes discouraged and a little frazzled.

“After we gave up a goal the team kind of fell apart a little bit,” he said. “Everybody just decided to go back to rushing with the ball. Not looking at where we were going with the ball. We’re young we just really need to grow up. We need to do the right thing.”

Royer hopes the win gives Thomas Jefferson momentum headed into the later part of the season. The Yellow Jackets host Sioux City West tonight and Logan-Magnolia on Friday.