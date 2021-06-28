Exhibition against Colorado, road trip to North Carolina State on tap for Husker hoops

The Nebraska men's basketball team officially added two high major opponents to its 2021-22 schedule Monday, and at least one more is likely on the way.

The Huskers announced Monday morning they will host Colorado on Halloween in a charity exhibition game to raise money for a trio of Lincoln nonprofit charities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Later in the day, it was announced NU will travel to North Carolina State on Dec. 1 for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

NU is also expected to announce a neutral site game against an SEC school in the coming days.

The Huskers and Buffaloes will meet at noon on Oct. 31 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, with proceeds from the contest going to the TeamMates mentoring program, the YWCA of Lincoln for its Employ402 program and the Nebraska Greats Foundation.

The game will be included in 2021-22 season-ticket packages, while single-game tickets for the matchup, if available, will be announced at a later date.