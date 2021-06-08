Falcons and Saintes split Monday games at Clarinda

Class 1A No. 2 St. Albert split Monday night’s Hawkeye 10 conference doubleheader against Clarinda, winning 8-3 in game one and losing a close one 8-7 in game two.

In game one, the Falcons got right down to business with three runs in the first inning and two more in the third inning. The Falcons would score a pair more in the fifth inning and one more in the sixth before Clarinda tried to make things interesting in the seventh with three runs.

However, that’s all the closer St. Albert would let the Cards get as sophomore Cael Hobbs got the win for the Falcons on the mound after pitching all seven innings. Hobbs struck out two batters and surrendered seven hits.

Freshman Jaxson Lehnen led the Falcons with three hits, and senior Cy Patterson followed with two hits. Senior Brett Klusman led the Falcons with three RBIs to go with one hit.

In game two, the teams traded off with two scoreless innings before Clarinda broke the ice with three runs in the bottom of the third.

Seeing all the hitting success has Falcons head coach Duncan Patterson pleased. Though some work remains on defense after the games, Patterson said he believes some of that will resolve itself as more players finish their spring activities and get into full baseball mode.