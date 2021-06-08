Falcons and Saintes split Monday games at Clarinda

Class 1A No. 2 St. Albert split Monday night’s Hawkeye 10 conference doubleheader against Clarinda, winning 8-3 in game one and losing a close one 8-7 in game two.
In game one, the Falcons got right down to business with three runs in the first inning and two more in the third inning. The Falcons would score a pair more in the fifth inning and one more in the sixth before Clarinda tried to make things interesting in the seventh with three runs.
However, that’s all the closer St. Albert would let the Cards get as sophomore Cael Hobbs got the win for the Falcons on the mound after pitching all seven innings. Hobbs struck out two batters and surrendered seven hits.
Freshman Jaxson Lehnen led the Falcons with three hits, and senior Cy Patterson followed with two hits. Senior Brett Klusman led the Falcons with three RBIs to go with one hit.
In game two, the teams traded off with two scoreless innings before Clarinda broke the ice with three runs in the bottom of the third.
Seeing all the hitting success has Falcons head coach Duncan Patterson pleased. Though some work remains on defense after the games, Patterson said he believes some of that will resolve itself as more players finish their spring activities and get into full baseball mode.
“Hitting is contagious with us,” Patterson said. “Once a couple of our guys got going the rest just followed. That was exciting to see. We’ll need to clean up some defensive stuff yet and as spring sports finish up and we get to full strength and by the end of June here, we can be clicking on all cylinders.”
St. Albert quickly responded with one run in the fourth in game two and then held the Cards scoreless in the bottom of the fourth. Following that St. Albert leaped into the lead, 5-3 with four runs in the fifth inning.
Clarinda had an answer of their own by taking advantage of four Falcon errors, scoring the next five combined runs in the fifth and sixth inning, to retake the lead 8-5. St. Albert made a run for it with two runs in the top of the seventh, but their rally fell one run shy of a tie.
Senior Eric Matthai led St. Albert with three hits and had two RBIs, while Lehnen also had two RBIs in the contest to go with his one hit.
St. Albert hosted Kuemper Catholic yesterday for a make-up game from this past Sunday. Check back in future publications for results on that game.
The Falcons will host Harlan for their next game on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
St. Albert 302 021 0 — 8
Clarinda 000 000 3 — 3
St. Albert (9-5) 000 140 2 — 7
Clarinda (7-2) 003 014 0 — 8
Saintes spilt Monday
action with Clarinda
The Saintes split Monday evening with Clarinda in a Hawkeye 10 doubleheader. The Cardinals triumphed in game one 7-4, while the Saintes took the win in game two 10-6.
Game one started off rough for the Saintes as Clarinda plated five runs in the first inning. The Saintes got one back in the top of the second, and scored three combined runs through the fifth and sixth innings, but didn’t have enough to complete the rally.
Freshman Kylie Wesack led the Saintes with two hits, including a two-run home run. Sophomore Jessica McMartin led S.A. with two RBIs off of one hit.
In game two, it was the Saintes who struck first with three combined runs in the first two innings. The Cardinals got one run back before the teams went into a high-scoring fourth inning.
The Saintes stormed out to six runs in the top of the fourth to take a 9-1 lead. Clarinda was not going to let things get away though as they replied with five runs of their own in the bottom half of the fourth. The Saintes would continue to lead by a score of 9-6 until they scored their final run in the top of the seventh.
The Saintes then held the Cards scoreless again to break a five-game skid.
“It was a good night of softball for us,” Saintes coach Lyndsay Daley said. “We haven’t been able to finish in close games so far this year, so it was nice to finish a closer one here and get the win.”
McMartin was on fire in game two, as she went four for four at the plate, which consisted of three singles and a double, and one RBI. Freshman Alexis Narmi had two hits of her own, which included a home run. Senior Sarah Eggerling and junior Lainey Sheffield each had two hits as well.