Falcons beat Big Reds

Despite another slow start, St. Albert boys basketball snapped its four-game skid with a 59-37 win at Missouri Valley.

“We had our typical slow start again,” Falcons coach Larry Peterson said. “But we really settled in during the second half. Defensively we played a lot better in the second half and really played a lot more disciplined on offense as we took care of the ball.

After a competitive first half, the Falcons had four players score double figures and outscored the Big Reds 31-16 to pull away with the win.

Leading the Falcons were senior Alex Gast and junior Colin Lillie who each scored 15 points, behind them, seniors Chase Morton and Carter White each added 12 more points.

With the win, the Falcons will have until Friday before they return to the court at Red Oak. In the meantime, the Falcons look to use that time to improve and maybe find a way to eliminate the slow starts that they’ve been dealing with.

“This win definitely helps,” Peterson said. “We got a week now to work on some things before taking on Red Oak again. Hopefully, within that time we can figure some things out. But for right now, it’s nice to get one back in the win column, and hopefully, this will help us get things back on track.”

St. Albert will play at Red Oak on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

St. Albert (4-6) 17 11 17 14 – 59

Missouri Valley (2-9) 12 9 8 8 – 37

St. Albert: Colin Lillie 15, Alex Gast 15, Chase Morton 12, Carter White 12, Dan McGrath 5

Missouri Valley: Cole Staska 11, Hayden Kocour 8, Brody Lager 5, Will Gutzmer 4, Dane Janssen 4, Eli Fouts 3, Will Borgilia 2