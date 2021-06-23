Falcons continue hot streak

Class 1A No. 4 St. Albert baseball continued its hot streak on Tuesday, defeating Denison-Schleswig 10-3 on the road.

The Falcons are now 10-1 in their last 11 games and are averaging over 10 runs in a game over that stretch.

"The second game at Creston (the night before) we kind of struggled with some defensive errors and miscues," St. Albert baseball head coach Duncan Patterson said. "The focus last night was to try to play a clean game and support the pitchers and really get in there and get after them. I think we accomplished that last night and I was excited to see that."

Tuesday's game was no exception with St. Albert taking a lead two-run lead in the top of the first and never trailing.

The Monarchs cut the lead to one in the bottom of the first but the Falcons scored two more in the second to take a 4-1 advantage.

Denison-Schleswig scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth to make the score 4-3.

St. Albert scored once in the top of the sixth to earn some breathing room and opened the floodgates in the seventh with five runs.