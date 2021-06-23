Falcons continue hot streak

Class 1A No. 4 St. Albert baseball continued its hot streak on Tuesday, defeating Denison-Schleswig 10-3 on the road.
The Falcons are now 10-1 in their last 11 games and are averaging over 10 runs in a game over that stretch.
"The second game at Creston (the night before) we kind of struggled with some defensive errors and miscues," St. Albert baseball head coach Duncan Patterson said. "The focus last night was to try to play a clean game and support the pitchers and really get in there and get after them. I think we accomplished that last night and I was excited to see that."
Tuesday's game was no exception with St. Albert taking a lead two-run lead in the top of the first and never trailing.
The Monarchs cut the lead to one in the bottom of the first but the Falcons scored two more in the second to take a 4-1 advantage.
Denison-Schleswig scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth to make the score 4-3.
St. Albert scored once in the top of the sixth to earn some breathing room and opened the floodgates in the seventh with five runs.
"We had a big seventh inning," Patterson said. "It was a contagious thing where one guy got a hit and then there was like five in a row. That was kind of neat to see. We just need somebody to get us started and a lot of the guys just follow.
"Really there's no big name. They all step up and play their roles. That's what we stress."
As a team, St. Albert went 11 of 29 from the plate and recorded eight RBIs. Denison-Schleswig only recorded four hits as a team.
Sophomore Brendan Monahan recorded a double, freshman Jaxson Lehnen went 2 for 3 from the plate with two RBIs and senior Jeff Miller went 2 for 4 from the plate with two RBIs.
"We are really hitting the ball right now," Patterson said. "Especially, they threw their top guy. Honestly we those better pitchers, better."
Senior Eric Matthai started the game on the mound and pitched five innings. He allowed three runs on four hits while striking out six batters.
"Eric Matthai threw well," Patterson said. "He's not overpowering but he locates the ball really well and he changes speeds. He had some of those guys looking foolish."
St. Albert softball also played Denison-Schleswig but fell 5-2 in a defensive battle.
The Saintes took an early lead with a solo run in the top of the second but surrendered three in the bottom.
Denison-Schleswig extended its lead to four in the bottom of the sixth.
St. Albert attempted a late rally, but only managed one run in the top of the seventh.
Freshman Georgie Bohnet led the Sainted on offense going 3 for 3 with one home run and two RBIs. Junior Lainey Sheffield and sophomore Jessica McMartin recorded the other two hits for St. Albert.
Freshman Alexis Narmi pitched all six innings. She allowed five runs, only two of which were earned, on five hits while striking out 10 batters and only walking one.
"We played a good game against a really good team," St. Albert softball head coach Lyndsay Daley said. "We just have to find a way to get over the hump and win in close games. Georgie had a breakout game and Alexis pitched one of her better games of the year."
St. Albert (19-6) 220 001 5 -- 10 11 3
Denison-Schleswig (12-6) 100 020 0 -- 3 5 6
Denison-Schleswig (12-6) 100 020 0 -- 3
St. Albert (6-17) 010 000 1 -- 2 5 3
Denison-Schleswig (16-7) 030 002 0 -- 5 6 0