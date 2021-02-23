Falcons defense leads the way in 62-48 win over

The St. Albert Falcons showed once again this postseason how the Hawkeye Ten prepares them for deep runs in the postseason. The Falcons are back in the sub-state final after defeating the Rolling Valley Conference champion West Harrison 62-48.
One of St. Albert’s main goals here was to keep the pressure on West Harrison (18-6) and take control early. The Falcons (11-12) did exactly that, with an 8-0 run to start the game and never trailed for the entity of the game.
“We really wanted to come out to a quick start,” SA coach Larry Peterson said. “Their three best players are sophomores and we’ve been in these kinds of games before where as it’s kind of new to them. So we thought if we could get an early lead they may drop out, but they never really went away. That’s a good team and they’re going to be a handful for a lot of teams next year.”
Though the Hawkeyes never went away, the Falcons had answer for every run West Harrison could start, including a 9-4 Hawkeye spurt that was answered with a Carter White 3-pointer in the final seconds of the first half.
“That put us up eight and really boosted our confidence into the half,” White said.
White finished the night with 12 points.
As the game went along, the Falcons continued to frustrate the Hawkeyes, which averaged about 60 points per game this season. The Falcons outscored West Harrison each quarter thanks to four Falcons scoring in double digits, led by Sam Rallis with a game-high 22 points.
Rallis, along with White, says all those grinding Hawkeye Ten games helped prepare them for this postseason run, as well as their defensive play.
“We know that our schedule helps us prepare for these games,” Rallis said. “Our defensive pressure is always huge. It’s what we like to do is get in your face and guard. They weren’t prepared for that and we knew that so we took advantage.”
Next up, the Falcons will play in a rematch against Grand View Christian, which defeated St. Albert 57-48 back on Jan. 9 at the Mid-America Center. While the Falcons will have to key-in on Grand View Christian’s shooters, they believe they have a way how to prepare for 6-foot-11 post Daniel Tobiloba.
“We are lucky enough to have a 7-footer on our JV team that’s going to help us practice,” Peterson said. “It’s rare to have that, but it will be nice for the guys to go against that in practice for the next few days to hopefully prepare them.”
“And we will need to be prepared, they (Grand View Christian) have already been in games like this, we’ll have to come prepared. They’re a top three team year in and year out so we’re going to have to show up and play some good basketball.”
Grand View Christian defeated Coon Rapids-Bayard 73-32 to earn their way into the sub-state game.
A location for Saturday night’s substrate game against Grand View Christian has yet to be announced. Tip-off for the game will be at 7 p.m.
SA 19 18 12 13--62
WH 12 17 10 9--48
SA: Sam Rallis 22; Carter White 12; Connor Cerny 12; Cy Patterson 11; Jeff Miller 4; Greg Fagan 1.
WH: Koleson Evans 17; Sage Evans 13; Grant Gilgen 7; Mason King 6; Walker Rife 3; Brecken Pavlik 2.