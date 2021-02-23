Falcons defense leads the way in 62-48 win over

The St. Albert Falcons showed once again this postseason how the Hawkeye Ten prepares them for deep runs in the postseason. The Falcons are back in the sub-state final after defeating the Rolling Valley Conference champion West Harrison 62-48.

One of St. Albert’s main goals here was to keep the pressure on West Harrison (18-6) and take control early. The Falcons (11-12) did exactly that, with an 8-0 run to start the game and never trailed for the entity of the game.

“We really wanted to come out to a quick start,” SA coach Larry Peterson said. “Their three best players are sophomores and we’ve been in these kinds of games before where as it’s kind of new to them. So we thought if we could get an early lead they may drop out, but they never really went away. That’s a good team and they’re going to be a handful for a lot of teams next year.”

Though the Hawkeyes never went away, the Falcons had answer for every run West Harrison could start, including a 9-4 Hawkeye spurt that was answered with a Carter White 3-pointer in the final seconds of the first half.

“That put us up eight and really boosted our confidence into the half,” White said.

White finished the night with 12 points.