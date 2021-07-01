Falcons eek out victory

Class 1A No. 5 St. Albert junior Daniel McGrath came up big for his team in Thursday's home game against Sidney hitting a walk-off single in extra innings to secure the 8-7 victory.

St. Albert baseball head coach Duncan Patterson said he was happy for his team but feels it wasn't the best performance the Falcons have had.

"It was one of those days where kids didn't come ready to play at all," he said. "They kind of went through the motions. It was hard to see them like that."

Sidney took a 3-0 lead to start the top of the first before St. Albert closed the gap to 3-2 in the second.

The Falcons' offense found its groove in the fourth scoring five to take a 7-3 lead but the Cowboys railed to score one in the sixth and two in the seventh to pull of the win.

The win improve St. Albert's record to 23-8. The Falcons have one conference game left on Monday and six games until the postseason starts on July 10.