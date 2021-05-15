Falcons end tennis season at substate

St. Albert boys tennis is focusing on the positives of Saturday’s substate loss to Carroll Kuemper that was the final competition for five of the six players.
The Falcons fell 5-1 on the road with No. 1 singles, senior Jeff Miller picking up the lone victory.
“Kuemper has a really good team,” co-coach Kevin White said. “I think they have four or five seniors in their top six. Their experience and their skill was kind of the difference. We knew we were in for a tough haul. We had a few highlights.”
Some of the highlights include some of the top singles players. Even though only Miller earned a victory, White was impressed with the play of Carter White and Dan McGrath.
“Jeff (Miller) played well,” he said. “Kuemper has a very good No. 1 player. Jeff needed three sets and won the third set 6-0. That was good to see him get a hard-fought win. That’ll give him more credibility as we head into the seeding meeting for state, with another good win under his belt.
“At No. 2 Carter was really up against it. He was down 6-0 and then the second set he was down 5-1. He was just really close to getting blitzed and he came back and forced a tiebreak in the second set and won the tiebreak 7-0. The tide turned quite a bit there. He was up 3-2 in the third set but on a different court one of our doubles teams lost and that was their fifth victory. Unfortunately, Carter didn’t get to finish his match but it was a great comeback there to stay in the match.”
McGrath didn’t earn the win, but White said he ended the season playing one of his best matches of the year. The loss came against a kid that will be playing at state.
“At No. 4 Dan McGrath played one of his better matches of the season against a kid from them on their No. 1 doubles team that’s going to state,” White said. “He hung in there and really competed well and has shown a lot of improvement this year. Those were kind of the highlights. Kumeper was the better team as we thought they might be.”
The Falcons entered this season with an inexperienced squad. The coaching staff said they were impressed with the development of the players and look forward to the future of the program.
“We talked about that afterward. Four of our six kids had never played high school tennis,” White said. “Just the fact we said, that if you had seen a video of our first few practices compared to how you’re playing now it would be pretty striking.
“Some of them are going to put in a little work in the offseason to add some skills to their repertoire. All in all, we couldn’t be more thrilled and we’re excited for Jeff to represent our school at State here in a couple weeks.”
The boys tennis tournament will be on May 28.