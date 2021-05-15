Falcons end tennis season at substate

St. Albert boys tennis is focusing on the positives of Saturday’s substate loss to Carroll Kuemper that was the final competition for five of the six players.

The Falcons fell 5-1 on the road with No. 1 singles, senior Jeff Miller picking up the lone victory.

“Kuemper has a really good team,” co-coach Kevin White said. “I think they have four or five seniors in their top six. Their experience and their skill was kind of the difference. We knew we were in for a tough haul. We had a few highlights.”

Some of the highlights include some of the top singles players. Even though only Miller earned a victory, White was impressed with the play of Carter White and Dan McGrath.

“Jeff (Miller) played well,” he said. “Kuemper has a very good No. 1 player. Jeff needed three sets and won the third set 6-0. That was good to see him get a hard-fought win. That’ll give him more credibility as we head into the seeding meeting for state, with another good win under his belt.