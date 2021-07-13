Falcons fly by Bulldogs

Class 1A No. 4 St. Albert baseball scored early and often to take command early on in Tuesday’s substate second-round game, beating Riverside 13-2.

The Falcons plated eight runs within the first two innings as they took advantage of three Bulldog errors to put Riverside in a debt they couldn’t climb out of, which is exactly what St. Albert wanted to do.

“The team got off to a good, hot start,” Falcons assistant coach Mike Klusman said. “That bats were really working for us tonight like it has all season. A pitcher may get through our lineup once, but our guys just really lock in and once one of them gets a hit everyone feeds on that and it just continues.”

The Bulldogs built up a bit of momentum as two runners came into score in the top of the third, one run coming off an error to create some momentum for the visitors.

St. Albert got one run back after sophomore Brendan Monahan hit an RBI single in the bottom half of the inning. After forcing the Bulldogs to strand runners on second and third in the top of the fourth inning, the Falcons connected for five hits in the bottom of the fourth.