Falcons fly by Bulldogs

Class 1A No. 4 St. Albert baseball scored early and often to take command early on in Tuesday’s substate second-round game, beating Riverside 13-2.
The Falcons plated eight runs within the first two innings as they took advantage of three Bulldog errors to put Riverside in a debt they couldn’t climb out of, which is exactly what St. Albert wanted to do.
“The team got off to a good, hot start,” Falcons assistant coach Mike Klusman said. “That bats were really working for us tonight like it has all season. A pitcher may get through our lineup once, but our guys just really lock in and once one of them gets a hit everyone feeds on that and it just continues.”
The Bulldogs built up a bit of momentum as two runners came into score in the top of the third, one run coming off an error to create some momentum for the visitors.
St. Albert got one run back after sophomore Brendan Monahan hit an RBI single in the bottom half of the inning. After forcing the Bulldogs to strand runners on second and third in the top of the fourth inning, the Falcons connected for five hits in the bottom of the fourth.
Senior Jeff Miller hit an RBI, later in the inning, Isaac Sherrill hit an RBI triple to put the momentum all in the Falcons favor with a 13-2 lead heading into the fifth inning.
“Each game, our goal is to just keep pressure on our opponent from the beginning,” Sherrill said. “A lot of credit for shutting them (Riverside) down though has to go to our pitcher Eric Matthai. He didn’t have his normal stuff today, but he battled through. Our bats though have been looking really good throughout our lineup top to bottom.”
In a game where St. Albert totaled 15 team hits, Sherrill finished the game with two hits in the game. In addition, his teammates senior Cy Patterson and Miller also had two hits, and leading the team in hits was senior Brett Klusman with three hits. Brett Klusman says when you hit as they have, it’s going to make it tougher on their opponents.
“As a team, we’re hitting the ball really well,” Brett Klusman said. “That’s huge for us right now, especially in the postseason. There’s some stuff in the field we need to clean up a bit, but for the most part, we’ve been playing well at the right time.”
Senior Eric Matthai got the win on the mound for St. Albert after pitching four innings and allowing just three hits.
Riverside threatened to extend the game with two runners on, but a Miller strikeout, a foul pop up and caught stolen base ended any hopes of Riverside extending the game.
The Falcons will advance to the District 14 championship, where they will host Exira-EHK at 7 p.m. on Saturday.