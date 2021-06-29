Falcons fly by Rams in doubleheader sweep

St. Albert baseball had no problems taking care of Glenwood in Monday night's doubleheader sweep winning 12-2 and 12-1.

All nine players in the Falcons batting order finished with at least one hit.

It took a moment for the bats to heat up in the first game with the two teams in a scoreless tie after the second inning.

The Falcons score their first run in the top of the third sparking the offense. St. Albert added five in the fourth and six in the fifth to take a 12-run lead.

The Rams added two in the fifth but lost via run rule after the third out.

Senior Isaac Sherrill recorded three RBIs and had one double, senior Cy Patterson had two hits including one double with four RBIs, sophomore Brendan Monahan went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, junior Carter White recorded two hits and senior Brett Klusman added two.

Senior Jeff Miller pitched all five innings, allowing two hits on six hits while striking out four batters and walking none.

The offense clicked immediately for the Falcons in game two.

St. Albert scored two runs in the first inning, seven in the second, one in the sixth and two in the seventh.