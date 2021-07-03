Falcons fly past Lynx

Class 1A No. 5 St. Albert created a big lead for themselves by the end of the second inning of the Abraham Lincoln Lynx en route to a 10-0 lead after five innings.

“We love playing these guys, especially at their park,” Falcons coach Duncan Patterson said. “They’re a young team this year, but they’re going to be really good in these next couple of years. As for today we just capitalized on the mistakes they had, put our foot on the pedal, and just kept going.”

The Falcons started hot with seven combined runs in the first two innings of the game. In the two-inning scoring spree, senior Cy Patterson connected for one of his two hits in the game. The early batting success helped St. Albert take quick control and not look back from there onward.

“We just wanted to come out focused,” Cy Patterson said. “City games are always a big deal to us, especially against AL, we always play with a lot of fire against them. I think we really had a complete game here, our bats were rolling and Eric (Matthai) took care of business and shut them out.”

While the Lynx tightened things up a bit after the first two innings, including forcing a scoreless third inning on the Falcons, the debt proved too much as A.L. was held to just five hits for this game.