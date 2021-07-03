Falcons fly past Lynx

Class 1A No. 5 St. Albert created a big lead for themselves by the end of the second inning of the Abraham Lincoln Lynx en route to a 10-0 lead after five innings.
“We love playing these guys, especially at their park,” Falcons coach Duncan Patterson said. “They’re a young team this year, but they’re going to be really good in these next couple of years. As for today we just capitalized on the mistakes they had, put our foot on the pedal, and just kept going.”
The Falcons started hot with seven combined runs in the first two innings of the game. In the two-inning scoring spree, senior Cy Patterson connected for one of his two hits in the game. The early batting success helped St. Albert take quick control and not look back from there onward.
“We just wanted to come out focused,” Cy Patterson said. “City games are always a big deal to us, especially against AL, we always play with a lot of fire against them. I think we really had a complete game here, our bats were rolling and Eric (Matthai) took care of business and shut them out.”
While the Lynx tightened things up a bit after the first two innings, including forcing a scoreless third inning on the Falcons, the debt proved too much as A.L. was held to just five hits for this game.
“I think within the first two innings our pitcher (Bennet Olsen) was already up to 60 pitches,” Lynx coach Brett Elam said. “Credit to St. Albert, they really hit the ball well early and they’re a great team. But, our pitching early on wasn’t very efficient. Once he settled in, he threw the ball right over the plate, but we have to be able to do that from the start of the game.”
St. Albert’s defense, led by senior Matthai, who earned the win after pitching all five innings and striking out two Lynx batters, helped set a strong tone with the early batting success as he helped lead the St. Albert defense to its third shutout of this season.
“We beat them early this year too so we kind of had an idea about them,” Matthai said. “It’s nice to complete the sweep against them. It’s always a fun time to play them. It feels good to shut them out too. It’s a lot easier as a pitcher when you’re able to just throw the ball low into the zone to force ground balls and our defense can make the plays. Having a great defense behind me is a huge confidence boost, and we’ve really been playing well with our gloves right now.”
With this win, only one week of regular season play remains for the Falcons as well as the Lynx. After this win Coach Patterson likes the way his Falcon team is trending, however with tests from the likes of Harlan, Treynor, Thomas Jefferson, and Class 2A No. 6 Underwood in one more busy week, Patterson looks for this team to finish strong.
“This is a big week coming up,” Patterson said. “We always like playing Treynor and Underwood, those are two local schools with great programs. Senior night is this Tuesday where we will be recognizing a great group of seniors, hopefully, as I told the guys we can keep this going and go undefeated through July.”