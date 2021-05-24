Falcons fly to substate final

St. Albert boys soccer coach Todd Tarbox said even he would have been surprised to be one game from state at the beginning of the year.
But, that’s exactly where the Falcons are after a 2-0 win over Underwood on Monday at home in the substate semifinals.
“It’s a little surreal honestly,” Tarbox said. “I wasn’t sure we were going to be here at the beginning of the season. But, the expectations have changed throughout the year and now we’re one game away and hopefully, we can get there.”
St. Albert and Underwood were in a scoreless tie after the first half but finally connected in the second half changing the momentum of the game.
Freshman forward Brayden Shepard scored the first goal of the game in the 41st minute and senior midfielder Gavin McIntosh scored in the 70th minute. Sophomore David Helton recorded the assist on the first goal.
For the first goal, Helton made his way into the box and took a shot, but the goalie made the save. Unfortunately for Underwood, the rebound came straight to Shepard who made a few defenders miss before burying the ball in the back of the net.
“That was a huge goal,” Tarbox said.
Even with the two-goal victory, Tarbox described the game as very close.
“The first half was really back and forth, I guess the whole game was really back and forth,” he said. “They had chances, we had chances. ... “I knew if we could just get on the board that we could finish the game.”
Even after the first goal both teams had multiple chances.
Tarbox said his defense played especially well. This is the seventh game the Falcons have held an opponent scoreless and the third in a row.
“Our defense played outstanding,” he said. “We just put our opportunities away. That was the real difference. Brayden continues to be a goal scorer for us. But our defense got another shutout. Hopefully, we can keep rolling as well.”
St. Albert will face Treynor in the substate championship in a rematch from earlier this year. St. Albert won that game in overtime.
“It’s kind of two friendly rivals there. ... I know their coaches, so I know they’re really well coached. They had a dog fight and we had a dog fight today. I’m expecting another dog fight.”
Underwood (10-7) 0 0 — 0
St. Albert (13-6) 0 2 — 2