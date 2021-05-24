Falcons fly to substate final

St. Albert boys soccer coach Todd Tarbox said even he would have been surprised to be one game from state at the beginning of the year.

But, that’s exactly where the Falcons are after a 2-0 win over Underwood on Monday at home in the substate semifinals.

“It’s a little surreal honestly,” Tarbox said. “I wasn’t sure we were going to be here at the beginning of the season. But, the expectations have changed throughout the year and now we’re one game away and hopefully, we can get there.”

St. Albert and Underwood were in a scoreless tie after the first half but finally connected in the second half changing the momentum of the game.

Freshman forward Brayden Shepard scored the first goal of the game in the 41st minute and senior midfielder Gavin McIntosh scored in the 70th minute. Sophomore David Helton recorded the assist on the first goal.

For the first goal, Helton made his way into the box and took a shot, but the goalie made the save. Unfortunately for Underwood, the rebound came straight to Shepard who made a few defenders miss before burying the ball in the back of the net.

“That was a huge goal,” Tarbox said.